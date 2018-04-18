Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome to Host the International School of Ministry Ministers' Network Conference from April 30 to May 2

Ministers can register for the conference and by doing so, get recognition as members of the network. The organization behind the ISMMN, led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has prepared a forum for the registered ministers to fulfill their aim of creating a meaningful relationship with Christ Embassy's Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, also referred to as "The Man of God". Pastor Chris will be leading all the lectures and events within the conference. By doing so, the ministers would have a common ground for interaction and have the chance to preach a message that will confirm their beliefs in Christ and his deeds.

The organization is ready to assist ministers with any issues, such as accommodation and/or visa questions if needed. All the necessary information is available on the official website of the event: http://ismmn.org/home/conferences/ismmnc2018.html

Pastors who would like to join the conference are encouraged to register at the following link: http://ismmn.org/conference/register/english/register.php

Christ Embassy is a community that comprises of worldwide network of churches that combine a vast and diverse congregation from all walks of life. The vision of Christ Embassy is to bring the Divine Presence to each person and nation of the world. The founder of the embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the other members of the embassy have a strong desire and passion to achieve the goal of bringing people together, under the common knowledge of the Divine character made possible in Jesus Christ.

