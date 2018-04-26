Revealing a Colorful Innovation in Diamond Beauty: First Light® by Leo Schachter Launches at Select Jared® the Galleria of Jewelry Stores

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The most colorful innovation in diamond beauty arrives today: First Light® by Leo Schachter is using Fire Prism™ technology to produce diamonds with a rainbow spectrum of sparkle. Now available at 50 select Jared® The Galleria of Jewelry stores across the country, First Light by Leo Schachter unveils the hidden fire of a diamond, combining the white brilliance of a traditional diamond with infinite bursts of color.

First Light by Leo Schachter is introducing diamond innovation that beautifully expresses the most important occasions of life, in visible bursts of color. Blending old world craftsmanship with new world nanotechnology, Leo Schachter brings to market a groundbreaking advancement in diamond cutting known as Fire Prism technology, which cuts thousands of nano-prisms on the outside of the diamond's pavilion. When light hits these nano-prisms, infinite flashes of color are revealed within the diamond. Because of this effect, no two First Light diamonds are the same; each one offers its own unique sparkle and radiance.

"Why live love in black and white when you can live love in color?" says Elliot Tannenbaum, principal of Leo Schachter. "We are thrilled to reveal this new advancement in diamond beauty. For years, the diamond industry has worked at creating the most perfectly cut diamonds that sparkle beautifully with flashes of black and white. First Light by Leo Schachter are diamonds that have been cut and polished to visibly sparkle in fiery color like almost no other diamond. When this new diamond captures light, it sparkles with nature's colors."

For four generations, Leo Schachter has brought unparalleled passion and craftsmanship to each of its handcrafted diamonds. During that time, Leo Schachter has remained at the forefront of innovation within the industry. Leo Schachter is the creator of The Leo Diamond®, the first diamond to be independently certified to be visibly brighter, with Far Away Sparkle™.

For a limited time, First Light by Leo Schachter will be on display only at select Jared stores. Ideal for engagements and anniversaries, these "high-tech" diamonds are all GIA certified and currently available in a timeless setting that complements the beauty of the diamond.

