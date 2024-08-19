Revelation Is Confusing To Many, But Preparing For Christ's Second Coming Shouldn't Be

Xulon Press presents a comparison between Jesus' use of parables and the book of Revelation.

VALDOSTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ted F. West, Ph.D uses a unique approach to explaining the biblical book of Revelation in A Faith Beyond Doubt: "Be Ready" ($50.49, paperback, 9798868500299; $9.99, e-book, 9798868500305).

West draws parallels between Jesus' use of parables in the Gospels and John's use of symbolism in the book of Revelation. Using this approach to study these often confusing messages, West hopes to enable believers to prepare for Jesus' second coming.

"Do you accept God's use of symbolism to present His end-time revelation to humanity? Have you considered that Jesus also used parables as a teaching technique? Read on and see why this makes God's message transcendent in time," said West.

Ted F. West, Ph.D has an extensive education, including degrees in Biology and Finance and Economics, as well as a Ph.D in Nutrition and an N.D. in Naturopathic Medicine. He is the author of Evidence That Dispels Doubt, as well as a daily Bible study.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Faith Beyond Doubt: "Be Ready" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

