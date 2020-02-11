Reverse Logistics Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Overview, Lucrative Segments, Leading Player Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reverse Logistics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall reverse logistics market worldwide was valued at US$ 967.89 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The penetration of e-commerce and growing product recalls in the automotive & pharmaceutical industry worldwide, are driving the reverse logistics market growth globally.



In 2018, the global e-commerce retail was valued at US$ 2.8 trillion, out of which more than 25% of the products were returned. Simultaneously, over 8% of brick & mortar products are returned every year, thereby driving the reverse logistics market growth worldwide.



Product recalls by automotive & pharmaceutical manufacturers, the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics and stringent government regulations for e-waste are the other major factors responsible for the growth of the reverse logistics market. As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, we expect that the global reverse logistics market will show significant growth during the forecast period from 2019-2027.



Based on the cost incurred type, the reverse logistics market has been divided into three segments: manufacturer, distributor, and retailer. The manufacturer segment was the largest value contributor with more than 50% of the market share in 2018. A huge number of product recalls in the automotive & pharmaceutical industry and product returns in the e-commerce industry are the major reason for the growth of the segment.



For instance, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, manufacturers recalled over 29.3 million vehicles in the U.S. alone. In the global pharmaceutical industry around 5% of products are recalled by the regulatory & government bodies and around 25% of products are sent for refurbishment annually. Therefore, we expect that the manufacturer segment will continue leading the reverse logistics market throughout the forecast period.



Based on geography, in 2018, Asia Pacific was the market leader backed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific accounts for more than 30% of the revenue share in the same year. The regional market growth is attributed to a large share in the manufacturing industry and the growing e-commerce industry in the region. Further, Asia Pacific was the largest e-commerce market with sales of around US$830 billion in 2018. The incorporation of specialized reverse logistics companies in the region is the other major growth factor.



China has the largest share in the Asia Pacific reverse logistics market owing to its no. 1 position in the manufacturing industry with over US$ 2.2 billion manufacturing output in 2017. Consequently, we expect that the Asia Pacific will remain the key contributor in the reverse logistics market during the forecast period.



Major market players are developing new strategies such as product launch to increase their market presence. For example, in February 2017, FedEx Corporation's subsidiary company FedEx supply chain launched FedEx Fulfillment. FedEx Fulfillment will provide e-commerce solutions to medium and small businesses to fulfill orders from different channels such as online marketplaces and websites. FedEx Fulfillment will also help in managing inventory and will provide reverse logistics solutions.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Cycleon Netherlands B.V., C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, FedEx Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, Inc., Reverse Logistics Company, The Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., Cycleon Netherlands B.V., CEVA Logistics, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Reverse Logistics Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Return Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Reverse Logistics Market, By End-user, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Cost Incurred, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Global Reverse Logistics Market Analysis

3.1. Global Reverse Logistics Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Reverse Logistics Market Value, By Return Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Recalls

4.3. Commercial Returns

4.4. Repairable Returns

4.5. End-of-Use Returns

4.6. End-of-Life Returns



5. Global Reverse Logistics Market Value, By End-user, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. E-Commerce

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.5. Consumer Electronics

5.6. Clothing

5.7. Others (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, etc.)



6. Global Reverse Logistics Market Value, By Cost Incurred, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Market Analysis

6.2. Manufacturer

6.3. Distributor

6.4. Retailer



7. North America Reverse Logistics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Reverse Logistics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Reverse Logistics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Reverse Logistics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Cycleon Netherlands B.V.

11.2 C.H. Robinson

11.3 DB Schenker

11.4 FedEx Corporation

11.5 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

11.6 Reverse Logistics Company

11.7 The Deutsche Post AG

11.8 United Parcel Service

11.9 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

11.10 CEVA Logistics



