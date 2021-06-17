Revive Detox and Recovery Services Announces LGBTQ+ Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Pride month, which celebrates the diversity, resilience, strength and courage of the LGBTQ+ community, REVIVE Detox and Recovery Services is showing its active dedication and alliance to our community by proudly announcing the establishment of the Ian Stulberg Living Legacy Program.

REVIVE Detox and Recovery Services, located in the Melrose/Fairfax district, is a Joint Commission Accredited, Fully Licensed, Residential Treatment Center offering top-tier medical, clinical, and holistic services - with expertise and unparalleled dedication to ethical and effective treatment. REVIVE offers a myriad of specialized services that are truly customized and unique to our boutique and client-centered approach to recovery.

The Ian Stulberg Living Legacy Program grants a full detox and recovery experience to six individuals each year. Through this dedicated program, clients referred to REVIVE Detox by a clinician or treatment center will be granted up to 30 days of treatment, including aftercare planning and hands-on guidance, regardless of their financial or insurance limitations.

Dr. Ronaye Calvert, CEO of REVIVE Detox, created the Program to honor her former supervisor at the Los Angeles LGBT Center (formerly known as the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center), Ian Stulberg, LCSW. "I spent my first year as an Intern at the LAGLC, and it has shaped who I have gone to be as a clinician, entrepreneur, and human being. Ian was an extremely large part of that. I cannot overstate the impact he has had on myself and countless others who passed through the Center, whether as clinicians-in-training or as clients."

Since that experience, Dr. Calvert, who identifies as a heterosexual woman, vowed to continually give back to the community and the mentor who helped mold her into the avid learner, advocate, and champion of the LGBTQ+ community,

"After a year in which we have all felt the struggles of isolation, fear and loss, the resounding message that remains is that EVERY life is precious," says Dr. Calvert. "I have learned so much from my experiences working with the LGBTQ+ community, and I am grateful to be in a position to give, especially during a time when connection and inclusivity has perhaps never been as important."

REVIVE Detox is In-Network with Healthnet MHN, accepts all Out of Network PPO Insurance, and provides sliding scale cash-pay rates to enable every person who struggles with substance abuse to receive high-end, quality care.

