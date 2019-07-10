Revlimid (lenalidomide; Celgene) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026: An Oral Thalidomide Analog with Antineoplastic, Immunomodulatory, and Anti-Angiogenic Properties
Drug Overview
Revlimid (lenalidomide; Celgene) is an oral thalidomide analog with antineoplastic, immunomodulatory, and anti-angiogenic properties. Studies have shown that Revlimid inhibits the growth of cells derived from patients with multiple myeloma (MM). The drug has also demonstrated an ability to delay tumor growth in some in vivo nonclinical hematopoietic tumor models, including MM. Revlimid also activates T cells and natural killer cells, and inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
Product Profiles
Revlimid : NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)
Revlimid : NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
Revlimid : Multiple myeloma
Revlimid : NHL: Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Revlimid for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Revlimid for follicular lymphoma
Figure 3: Revlimid sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 4: Revlimid for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 5: The authors drug assessment summary for Revlimid in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Figure 6: Revlimid sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 7: Revlimid for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis
Figure 8: The authors drug assessment summary of Revlimid for multiple myeloma
Figure 9: Revlimid sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 10: Revlimid for mantle cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 11: The authors drug assessment summary of Revlimid in mantle cell lymphoma
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Revlimid drug profile
Table 2: Revlimid pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma
Table 3: Revlimid sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Table 4: Revlimid ongoing pivotal trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Table 5: Early-phase data for Revlimid in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Table 6: Revlimid sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Table 7: Revlimid pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma
Table 8: Revlimid ongoing clinical trials in multiple myeloma
Table 9: Revlimid sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Table 10: Patients treated with Revlimid across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Table 11: Revlimid pivotal trial data in mantle cell lymphoma
Table 12: Revlimid other trial data in mantle cell lymphoma
Table 13: Revlimid ongoing clinical trials in mantle cell lymphoma
