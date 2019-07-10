Revlimid (lenalidomide; Celgene) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026: An Oral Thalidomide Analog with Antineoplastic, Immunomodulatory, and Anti-Angiogenic Properties

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revlimid" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug Overview

Revlimid (lenalidomide; Celgene) is an oral thalidomide analog with antineoplastic, immunomodulatory, and anti-angiogenic properties. Studies have shown that Revlimid inhibits the growth of cells derived from patients with multiple myeloma (MM). The drug has also demonstrated an ability to delay tumor growth in some in vivo nonclinical hematopoietic tumor models, including MM. Revlimid also activates T cells and natural killer cells, and inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Revlimid : NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)

Revlimid : NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Revlimid : Multiple myeloma

Revlimid : NHL: Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Revlimid for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Revlimid for follicular lymphoma

Figure 3: Revlimid sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 4: Revlimid for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 5: The authors drug assessment summary for Revlimid in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Figure 6: Revlimid sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 7: Revlimid for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis

Figure 8: The authors drug assessment summary of Revlimid for multiple myeloma

Figure 9: Revlimid sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 10: Revlimid for mantle cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 11: The authors drug assessment summary of Revlimid in mantle cell lymphoma



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Revlimid drug profile

Table 2: Revlimid pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 3: Revlimid sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 4: Revlimid ongoing pivotal trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Table 5: Early-phase data for Revlimid in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Table 6: Revlimid sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 7: Revlimid pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 8: Revlimid ongoing clinical trials in multiple myeloma

Table 9: Revlimid sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 10: Patients treated with Revlimid across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Table 11: Revlimid pivotal trial data in mantle cell lymphoma

Table 12: Revlimid other trial data in mantle cell lymphoma

Table 13: Revlimid ongoing clinical trials in mantle cell lymphoma



