Revlon Announces New Global Brand Ambassador Mette Towley

"As we evolve Revlon's Live Boldly campaign, we want to continue to celebrate and champion strong, talented and inspirational women," said Silvia Galfo, Global Brand President of Revlon. "Mette's passion is present in everything she touches and she truly embodies the Revlon woman today. We are thrilled to have her join as a new Global Brand Ambassador."

Towley grew up in rural Minnesota before moving to Los Angeles, where for the last four years she has toured internationally as a dancer with Pharrell Williams. She has appeared on stage with some of music's award-winning performers and has leveraged her education and professional career to expand her role behind the camera. Towley also works as a creative consultant and movement coach for artists on the rise to help them discover their path and passion. As she continues her career, she aspires to broaden the spectrum of her expression into music and acting. Towley will also be joining N.E.R.D on tour this summer.

"I'm very grateful and excited to have received this opportunity to partner with Revlon, a brand that supports my passion for beauty and the arts," said Towley. "I look forward to our partnership being a great catalyst to inspire others to embrace their individuality and live boldly."

Towley's first campaign will support the new Revlon Volumazing Mascara that launched in stores in May 2018.

