RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT & MARKET ACCESS 2018

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018

This report provides analysis and evaluation of the current and potential economic burden of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in the major regions of the world comprising North America, Europe (EU5), Asia-Pacific and BRIC markets. The report also outlines the historical and current healthcare status for the selected markets with respect to the expenditures and the health system that govern medical access. With the increased competition in the RA market resulting from the biosimilar race and new biologic entrants such as the JAK inhibitors and IL-6 inhibitors, payers now have the leverage to enact on the cost-containment of the drug category that has been experiencing high unit cost increases year after year. The blockbuster drugs of the anti-TNF category such as, Humira and Enbrel along with Remicade have been the market leaders in RA treatment since their launch however the rising biosimilars especially to Remicade and Enbrel are posing threats to their global market shares.



Report Scope

• Provides a brief history of rheumatoid arthritis, treatment options, marketed drugs and pipeline products.

• Discusses the global pricing & reimbursement for therapeutic drugs, factors affecting pricing & reimbursement, price negotiations & discounts and reimbursement policies.

• Discusses Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), Economic Value Planning, Cost-Effectiveness analysis as well as patent expiry and effects on pricing.

• Discusses Health Technology Assessment (HTA) in market access, key benefits of HTA, HTA regulatory agencies.



Discusses the healthcare system, healthcare expenditure, key formularies, role of pharmacists, regulatory & approval process, pricing & reimbursement process, HTA, cost of rheumatoid arthritis treatment and payer insight, of these national markets:

• The US

• Canada

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• Australia

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• China

• Discusses parallel import in the US and Europe



