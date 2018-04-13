Ribbon's Partner Programs Both Receive 5 Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

WESTFORD, Mass., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, has given both Ribbon Partner programs a 5-star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

"Ribbon has proven to be a tremendous partner for us, enabling us to go above and beyond for our customers," said Scott Clark, VP of Marketing, ConvergeOne. "The combination of state-of-the-art solutions, custom training, marketing and support provides us with the tools we need to succeed."

To determine the 2018 5-star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offering, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"The Channel has always been a key component in our strategy, so getting this recognition for both of our partner programs from CRN is a tremendous validation," said Patrick Joggerst, CMO and EVP of Business Development, Ribbon. "We're laser-focused on empowering our partners with the tools and solutions that help create compelling solutions for their customers."

Ribbon's two Partner Programs support resellers with a highly competitive business value proposition that, leveraged with their own unique capabilities, allow them to design customized solutions for their customers.

offers network communication and transformation solutions including UC applications and services, application servers and high density switched and gateways. The Assure Program offers a comprehensive portfolio of Edge and Core SBCs as well as intelligent routing and management solutions.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are please to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

Learn more about Ribbon's Partner Program here.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of market leadership experience in providing secure real-time communications solutions to the top service providers and enterprises around the globe. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, Ribbon delivers highly reliable, unified and embedded real-time communications capabilities to customers in more than 25 countries and on 6 continents. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to all IP and fully virtualized, secure, cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. Ribbon's market-leading communications security solutions are based on a big data behavioral analytics platform and offer customers enhanced network intelligence and security. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables rapid service creation and digital transformation by delivering customers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified communications capabilities. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

