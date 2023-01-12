Rice market: APAC is estimated to account for 73% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rice market is segmented by product (long grain, medium grain, and short grain), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The long grain segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment includes rice varieties such as American long-grain white and brown rice, Basmati rice, and Jasmine rice. These rice varieties have relatively low starch content. This makes them suitable for dishes such as pilaf, biryani, mujadara, and tachin, where non-sticky and individual discrete grains are desirable. All these factors are increasing the popularity of long-grain rice among consumers, which is driving the growth of the segment in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rice Market 2023-2027

To know about the market contribution of each segment, request a sample now!

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

Rice Market 2021-2025: Scope

The rice market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing awareness about gluten-free food is an emerging trend in the market.

Increasing awareness about gluten-free food is an emerging trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The rice market size is estimated to grow by 85.65 Mn T between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The rice market size is estimated to grow by between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

The rice market comprises of several market vendors, including Aashirvad International, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bunge Ltd., California Family Foods, Cargill Inc., Ebro Foods SA, Farmers Rice Cooperative, Gautam General Trading LLC, GRM Overseas Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., and Louis Dreyfus Co. BV among others.

The rice market comprises of several market vendors, including Aashirvad International, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bunge Ltd., California Family Foods, Cargill Inc., Ebro Foods SA, Farmers Rice Cooperative, Gautam General Trading LLC, GRM Overseas Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., and Louis Dreyfus Co. BV among others. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing consumption of rice is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the price volatility of grains due to weather conditions may impede the market growth.

The growing consumption of rice is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the price volatility of grains due to weather conditions may impede the market growth. What is the largest region in the market?

APAC is forecast to contribute 73% to the growth of the global gas station equipment market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The packaged rice snacks market size is expected to increase by USD 4.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%. The health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks are notably driving the packaged rice snacks market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%. The health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks are notably driving the packaged rice snacks market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth. The organic rice flour market size is predicted to surge to USD 219.09 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.67%. The increasing adoption of organic-based rice flour is notably driving the organic rice flour market growth, although factors such as climatic changes hampering organic rice production may impede market growth.

Rice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2023-2027 85.65 mn T Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aashirvad International, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bunge Ltd., California Family Foods, Cargill Inc., Ebro Foods SA, Farmers Rice Cooperative, Gautam General Trading LLC, GRM Overseas Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, LT Foods Ltd., Riceland Foods Inc., Shriram Food Industry Pvt. Ltd., Sri Sai Nath Agri Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Tamaki Rice Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rice market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global rice market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Long grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Long grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Long grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Long grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Long grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medium grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Medium grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medium grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Medium grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medium grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Short grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Short grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Short grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Short grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Short grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (million t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Exhibit 118: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Segment focus

12.6 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 California Family Foods

Exhibit 127: California Family Foods - Overview



Exhibit 128: California Family Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: California Family Foods - Key offerings

12.8 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Ebro Foods SA

Exhibit 134: Ebro Foods SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ebro Foods SA - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Ebro Foods SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Ebro Foods SA - Segment focus

12.10 Farmers Rice Cooperative

Exhibit 138: Farmers Rice Cooperative - Overview



Exhibit 139: Farmers Rice Cooperative - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Farmers Rice Cooperative - Key offerings

12.11 GRM Overseas Ltd.

Exhibit 141: GRM Overseas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: GRM Overseas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: GRM Overseas Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 144: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 KRBL Ltd.

Exhibit 151: KRBL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: KRBL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: KRBL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: KRBL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Exhibit 155: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview



Exhibit 156: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus

12.16 LT Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 159: LT Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: LT Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: LT Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Riceland Foods Inc.

Exhibit 162: Riceland Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Riceland Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Riceland Foods Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio