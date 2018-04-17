Showcasing Richmond American's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a wide range of buyers, The Lakes at Centerra community offers versatile ranch and two-story floor plans from the $300,000s. The inspired homes range from two to four bedrooms and approximately 1,420 to 2,180 square feet with hundreds of personalization options.

The popular masterplan boasts a prime location, near shops, restaurants and entertainment at The Promenade Shops at Centerra and the Outlets at Loveland. Residents will also appreciate an array of attractive amenities, including a community clubhouse with a double-sided fireplace, swimming pool and barbeque area as well as two lakes and miles of winding trails. The community is also within walking distance of the new STEAM school, serving students in Pre-K through eighth grade.

The Lakes at Centerra is located at 2602 Trio Falls Drive in Loveland. Call 970.419.7405 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about The Lakes at Centerra and special Grand Opening offers.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-model-grand-opening-event-in-loveland-300631333.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

