Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa

Located within Mesa's popular Eastmark masterplan—comprising 3,200 acres of indoor and outdoor amenities, schools and businesses—this community offers a selection of four lavish ranch-style floor plans with incredible included features and hundreds of personalization options. New homes at Estates at Eastmark start from the upper $400,000s, ranging from three to four bedrooms and approximately 3,370 to 4,010 square feet.

Residents of Estates at Eastmark will enjoy exciting community amenities, such as a 4,600-square-foot community center with a fitness studio, a media lounge, a resort-style pool with lap lanes and play areas, a playground, outdoor fire pits, a yoga lawn and more.

MORE GRAND OPENING DETAILS

This celebratory event will feature model home tours, complimentary food and a chance to win a special giveaway.

Estates at Eastmark is located at 5356 S. Sabrina in Mesa. Call 480.448.7007 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

