Ricoh brings collaboration and meeting efficiency solutions and services to InfoComm 2018

Ricoh will demonstrate future technology never-before-seen in the US that enhances meeting productivity, captures needed data from those meetings and provides analysis that helps improve attendee efficiency. This forthcoming service offers businesses pre-meeting, in-meeting and post-meeting tools and applications that deliver smoother, more effective meetings – enabling attendees to focus on their deliverables, not logistics or technology set-up. This service is a part of Ricoh's intelligent workplace portfolio and will be on display at InfoComm. Also in Ricoh's booth will be its, IBM Watson-powered Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) that transform the way teams meet and collaborate by leveraging IBM Watson's IoT technology and Ricoh's easy-to-use IFPDs.

Ricoh is committed to enhancing employee experience. One common frustration for employees is using new technologies and the ability to get immediate support. This is why Ricoh is unveiling its Ricoh Live Technical Support (RLTS). The service offers immediate, on-demand user support at the push of a button from Ricoh's compatible IFPDs. This live video feed initiates an engagement with a U.S.-based Ricoh remote support agent who can walk employees through the answers to questions, or simply take remote control of the IFPD to complete the desired task. The availability of immediate assistance gives employees the confidence to utilize the Ricoh collaboration tools they have at hand, benefiting overall workplace productivity. This new service will be displayed on all IFPDs in the Ricoh booth.

Additionally, the Ricoh booth will be home to several other hands-on collaboration environments such as corporate huddle rooms or classrooms. Each has been outfitted with IFPDs, as well as other collaboration tools, such as cameras, projectors, and unified communications systems (UCSs), emphasizing the roles of various technology in modern collaboration. Among the projectors on-site will be the new ultra-short throw laser projectors RICOH WXC4660 and WUC4650, which are up to 4000 lumens using Solid State Illumination technology.

"Seamless collaboration is too important for a business not to have a plan for it," said Glenn Laverty, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Ricoh Americas and CEO of Ricoh Canada. "We have the broad, cutting-edge portfolio and proven AV experts that give businesses the tools to succeed now and into the future. Our commitment to empowering digital workplaces with collaboration technologies is cemented in our global growth strategy, which calls for an increase of these tools, particularly for greater incorporation of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. We know the right collaboration strategy with the right collaboration tools create a strong framework for success – and we're delivering."

Furthermore, Ricoh is announcing that it has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program to leverage mutual strengths and develop the next generation of collaboration technologies. Logitech ConferenceCams work seamlessly with Ricoh collaboration solutions, such as IFPDs, to provide clearer, cleaner visuals, perfect for when a final product has to look just right. A Ricoh IFPD equipped with Logitech MeetUp, a ConferenceCam designed from the ground up for huddle rooms and featuring a 120-degree field-of-view camera and integrated audio, will be on display in Booth N2034.

Making her return to InfoComm to welcome attendees to Ricoh's booth will be Sharon a RICOH Virtual Self-Service Hologram, who will automatically and intelligently transform into a product specialist. This real-life demonstration highlights how hologram technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence, can benefit businesses of all sizes.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2018, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,063 billion yen (approx. 19.4 billion USD).



