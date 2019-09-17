Ridesurf Launches Long-Distance and Event Carpooling App in California

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridesurf, a long-distance and event carpooling app, has launched in California. The 10-month-old Los Angeles and Miami-based startup began launching in target markets around the US in July.

Ridesurf connects people traveling the same direction (i.e., San Francisco to Los Angeles) or to the same event (i.e., Coachella Music Festival) so they can travel together instead of alone, through a safe and easy-to-use app.

Anyone planning a long drive in advance (i.e., a college student driving home for summer break, a businessperson driving from Los Angeles to San Francisco for a meeting) can post their trip. Potential passengers can then request to book a seat on that trip. All travel companions must review and approve one another before the journey begins.

Like Airbnb for seats in your car, users can search for rides based on location and price, and then review a driver's ratings, reviews and verified car information. The application also has a setting for women-only rides; as well as multiple preference settings for pets, smoking, music, conversation and luggage.

Ridesurf's website can be found at https://ridesurf.io. Their mobile apps can be found by searching for "Ridesurf" on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on any iOS or Android device, or by clicking the app store links below.

Media Contact:

Breezy Baldwin

hello@ridesurf.io

727-688-1088

