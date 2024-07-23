Right at Home on Track to Exceed Franchising and Hiring Goals for 2024

The leading in-home care franchise also received recognition from Franchise Business Review, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and the Great Place To Work Institute.

OMAHA, Neb., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're only halfway through 2024, but it's been a banner year for Right at Home, the leading in-home care franchise with over 700 units. The brand has already awarded 19 new franchises this year, putting it well on track of hitting its year-end goal of 24 new territory sales. As the demand for quality in-home care continues to increase, Right at Home remains as committed as ever to supporting its franchisees and making a broader impact on its communities.

"We're only just beginning to meet the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities," said Jen Chaney, vice president of franchise development for Right at Home. "With the senior population growing significantly over the next decade, the increasing interest in Right at Home demonstrates the critical need for our services."

Right at Home has received a number of industry kudos this year, including landing a spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for the 21st year in a row. The company was also recognized by Franchise Business Review, receiving a Culture100 Award and landing a spot in the 2024 Hall of Fame.

"I think these accolades are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchisees, who make a point of taking care of not only their clients, but also their caregivers," said Chaney. "When you have a team that's as passionate as ours, you don't have to go chasing after the recognition. It'll come to you."

Caring for the caregivers has always been a significant part of Right at Home's brand and the main reason so many derive such satisfaction from the work they do there. In addition to its recognition as a franchisor, Right at Home was also recently certified as a Great Place To Work® by the Great Place To Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights.

Right at Home began the year with plans for its local offices to hire 26,000 caregivers and has already hired 15,000 throughout the system to work at franchise locations nationwide, placing it well ahead of its midyear goal. "We're delighted, but not surprised," Chaney said. "We've always been focused on creating a consistent and overwhelmingly positive experience for our employees as well as our clients."

Chaney also emphasizes the role of innovation and technology in supporting Right at Home's caregivers and enhancing the service provided to seniors and their families. "We're already using AI and other technology to support our franchisees so they can concentrate on client care," she said. "The idea is to use these tools to enhance the skills of our team members, not replace them."

The number of baby boomers aged 65 or older will hit its peak in 2030, when one out of every five Americans will have reached the traditional retirement age in what experts are calling a "silver tsunami." To address the growing need for in-home care, Right at Home is aggressively expanding its markets. While the brand has seen significant interest in states such as California, Texas, Iowa and Washington, Chaney points out that the company is currently focused on meeting the needs of all who require in-home care, regardless of where they may be located.

"We're not really focusing on any specific markets," she said. "There are people all across the country in need of our services. We currently have 250 territories available, and I would advise anyone who's interested in franchising with us to look on our website and find the one best suited for them."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about owning a Right at Home franchise, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or visit our blog at https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

