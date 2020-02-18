Right Networks Partners with Fintainium to Enhance Cloud-Based Accounting Services for Customers

"We're excited about our partnership with Right Networks, the company that bridges the gap between legacy and full online solutions with its award-winning, cloud-connected ecosystem of more than 250 best-in-class accounting applications, which now includes our innovative Fintainium payment platform," comments Richard Jackman, CEO of Fintainium. "Fintainium enables Right Networks' customers to transact and send and accept payments without the need for any manual interaction. Payment transactions via Fintainium allows for scalable, seamless workflow management and requires zero involvement from Right Networks or its customers. It's the no-touch, win-win solution for all."

Fintainium enables billers and payers to control the way they make and receive payments by providing the most innovative workflow platform technology and wide-reaching selection of payment methods. Via Fintainium, Right Networks can allow its customers to convert legacy paper-based invoicing and payment processes to real-time electronic systems that provide the rapid exchange of data, increasing overall productivity and cash flow.

"Right Networks is pleased to now offer Fintainium as a part of our extensive application ecosystem, providing our customers with a great, automated option for accepting payments," states Will Yapp, VP Sales & Marketing for Right Networks. "Offering industry-leading, accounting-focused application integrations such as Fintainium allows us to further our market-leading position of being the one-stop-shop for the QuickBooks Desktop community."

About Fintainium

Fintainium was founded by a team of payment experts with proven track records of solving complex financial business problems. The company offers a solution that enables businesses to manage their cash: END-TO-END. This includes Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Purchase Order Management, Debt Collections, and Trade Finance. With seamless integration to General Ledger systems and user-defined workflow automation, Fintainium customers have the ability to make financial decisions in real-time with their suppliers and vendors. With Trade Finance and Dynamic Negotiations, terms and conditions with suppliers and vendors can be agreed upon and settled in real-time. Fintainium believes that not only is real-time data the key to a successful business but also that businesses must have the ability to choose how and when they want to send and receive payments. Visit https://www.fintainium.com/ for more information.

About Right Networks

Right Networks helps accounting firms, independent accounting professionals, and small businesses move their legacy accounting software and business-critical applications to the cloud. Right Networks is 100% accounting focused and offers an industry-leading solution that hosts and maintains legacy accounting software alongside a curated application ecosystem of 250+ best-in-class applications, including QuickBooks, Lacerte and ProSeries from Intuit, Expensify, Bill.com, Avalara, SmartVault and Webgility. By providing critical, time-consuming application updates and back-ups and zero scheduled downtime, as well as 24/7 tech support and enterprise-class security, Right Networks customers achieve the flexibility that is critical to serving their clients and/or running their business. The company has earned widespread industry recognition and was most recently named a 2019 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Award recipient.

