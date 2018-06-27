The Rightory platform will enable users to upload brand assets and rights data, which are then associated with specific intellectual property. Rightory will then verify ownership and record to the Hedera Hashgraph public ledger, enabling users on the platform to sell or license assets via the Rightory marketplace.

"The Hedera Hashgraph platform represents a fundamental breakthrough in distributed ledger technology, and we are very excited to be at forefront of adoption," said Roy Malkin, CEO of Rightory. "This will allow Rightory to focus on its goal of democratizing and disintermediating the complex rights and licensing supply chain across media, content, and branding."

"The Hedera Hashgraph public network will be capable of processing hundreds of thousands of transactions per second with finality achieved in seconds. This is critical in enabling the use of micro-transactions that Rightory will utilize for the monetization of content," said Jordan Fried, VP of Global Business Development for Hedera Hashgraph. "We are pleased to advance the future of decentralized technology alongside Rightory and we're confident that we will provide newfound efficiencies, speed, and security to Rightory's rights management solution."

To learn more about Rightory or to get in touch, please visit www.rightory.com and join us on Telegram https://t.me/rightory1

Company Name: Rightory, Inc.

Company Website: https://www.rightory.com

Media contact: Roy Malkin

Email: roy@rightory.com

About Rightory

Rightory is a platform leveraging distributed ledger technology to democratize and disintermediate the complex rights and licensing supply chain for media, entertainment and fashion brands globally.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rightory-selects-hedera-hashgraph-to-power-the-future-of-rights-management-300673162.html

SOURCE Rightory Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rightory.com

