RightsLedger to Present at Crypto Invest Summit West 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RightsLedger, a universal ledger focused on global digital content ownership and rights management is presenting at the Crypto Invest Summit taking place from April 30th to May 2nd, 2018. RightsLedger is evolving into a blockchain platform that will integrate a RightsToken for users to interact seamlessly in the ecosystem.

While the entertainment industry is booming, independent content creators and distributors are often powerless to monetize their creations because of fragmented, complex transactions; a lack of transparency; and expensive fees. RightsLedger enables the affordable licensing of content rights to anyone, anywhere in the world, using the transparency and simplicity of blockchain technology.

Stuart Alson, President of ITN Distribution and RightsLedger client and Advisor explains how RightsLedger combats entertainment industry problems, "What I'm the most excited about is handling my entire deal process – from creation to execution and payment – on one application while working directly with buyers. RightsLedger's Licensing Deal Pad and Payment Portal will automatically manage payments, without high transaction fees."

Serial entrepreneur and RightsLedger CEO Ray Young, "The Crypto Invest Summit is a gathering of some of the most preeminent people in the token-based economy. RightsLedger is excited to participate because the event's theme is a new era of responsible digital investing. We look forward to contributing to the conversation around this new technology and all its possibilities."

RightsLedger will take the stage to present on May 2nd at the LA Convention Center but the platform is open for free beta now at www.rightsledger.io.

About RightsLedger

RightsLedger is the universal platform for amateur and professional digital content creators to authenticate, manage, and monetize content, using blockchain technology. The RightsLedger global content & rights marketplace platform will include registration, licensing, ownership and deal tracking and digital fingerprinting applications, plus a payment portal. For more information on RightsLedger, visit www.rightsledger.io.

