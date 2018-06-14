RiseSmart survey reveals vital insights on talent in transition

Of the employees surveyed, 81 percent said that the reputation of the company they work for is extremely or very important. Interestingly, only 35 percent of those laid off without outplacement expressed a positive sentiment of the company where layoffs occurred. The study revealed the positive effects of providing necessary support and following the best practices of conducting a compassionate layoff, while also uncovering a critical need for employers to clearly communicate the post-employment benefits available to employees.

Now available for immediate download, the white paper outlines the job seeker experience and emphasizes the need for organizations to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency for all employees at every stage of their employment journeys.

The white paper highlights topics critical to employers hoping to attract and retain the best talent, including:

The importance of transparency to all employees . When employers neglect to communicate openly with all members of their workforce, they risk employee alienation and long-term damage to the employer brand image.

. When employers neglect to communicate openly with all members of their workforce, they risk employee alienation and long-term damage to the employer brand image. HR's role in smooth transitions and ongoing productivity . When workforce restructuring is a necessity, it's not enough for an HR team to "check the box" by hiring an outplacement provider. Those organizations that took full advantage of the outplacement partnership, including manager notification training, received 43 percent better employee opinion ratings than those that did not.

. When workforce restructuring is a necessity, it's not enough for an HR team to "check the box" by hiring an outplacement provider. Those organizations that took full advantage of the outplacement partnership, including manager notification training, received 43 percent better employee opinion ratings than those that did not. The impact of employees in transition on the employer brand . Even when faced with economic uncertainty, 52 percent of survey respondents say it's unlikely they would accept a job offer from a company with a bad reputation, even if it were the only job offer they received.

. Even when faced with economic uncertainty, 52 percent of survey respondents say it's unlikely they would accept a job offer from a company with a bad reputation, even if it were the only job offer they received. The value of caring . Of those employees without outplacement at their companies, 61 percent believe the exit process during a layoff was not managed well by their employer. Poor notification procedures and lack of preparation for managers tasked with the notification responsibility make employees feel like the company doesn't care—and they are likely to share this sentiment with others.

. Of those employees without outplacement at their companies, 61 percent believe the exit process during a layoff was not managed well by their employer. Poor notification procedures and lack of preparation for managers tasked with the notification responsibility make employees feel like the company doesn't care—and they are likely to share this sentiment with others. The importance of choosing the right career transitions partner . Which provider you choose matters, as the study proved. Across all providers, the most significant benefits for job seekers include: obtaining relevant job leads, transitioning to a new job quickly, and receiving valuable, action-oriented coaching.

. Which provider you choose matters, as the study proved. Across all providers, the most significant benefits for job seekers include: obtaining relevant job leads, transitioning to a new job quickly, and receiving valuable, action-oriented coaching. The real value of outplacement. Outplacement is more than a safeguard against legal liability and negative employer sentiment—it's a way for companies to live their corporate values and care for employees.

"The stakes have never been higher for employers, especially given the war for talent, and the growing importance of an exceptional employer brand," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of RiseSmart. "Offering contemporary career services ensures employees have the best possible experience during workforce reshaping and restructuring events. In today's nearly zero unemployment economy, it's critical that employers treat all employees—remaining or exiting—with compassion and care."

To download the full white paper visit: https://www.risesmart.com/job-seeker-study-2018.

