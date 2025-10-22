Rising Electric Bills Leave Southeastern Pennsylvania Consumers Searching for Answers

Energy Professionals urges Pennsylvania consumers to review energy-supply options as rate hikes and billing issues drive electric bills higher.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents and businesses in the region served by PECO Energy Company (PECO) are confronting significant increases in their electricity bills, driven by wholesale cost spikes, rate hikes, and billing-system breakdowns.

Regulators with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and PECO acknowledge the strain and are urging consumers to act after utilities raised default electricity rates in June, leading to higher bills for many customers.

Rising utility costs

But rising supply costs tell only part of the story behind higher bills.

Analysts say capacity-market costs — fees that ensure enough power is available year-round — surged by over 800% in recent auctions, translating into estimated bill hikes of 10%–20% for homes and up to 29% for small businesses.

At the same time, PECO faces a compounding issue: thousands of customers have not received regular bills for months, then suddenly were hit with large, back-dated balances.

"Billing issues aren't abnormal when it comes to the complexities of these systems … we realize that there's no excuse," said PECO spokesperson Candice Womer, as the utility reported about 8,000 customers remain impacted after an initial pool of more than 20,000.

One customer described receiving a nearly $12,000 invoice after months of silence.

PUC officials acknowledged that rising prices and bill volatility are creating affordability challenges for Pennsylvania consumers.

In its June 2 advisory, the Commission stated:

"As electric prices are rising, the PUC reminds consumers they can take steps to reduce energy usage, manage bills, and explore shopping for competitive electric generation suppliers."

The PUC also cautioned that customers on default-service supply plans may see "surprise bill increases" when prices reset on June 1 and December 1 of each year, underscoring the importance of understanding the state's energy choice program, which allows customers to select local supplier rates instead of the utility's "price to compare."

Many customers are now bracing for higher bills as the winter heating season approaches. With colder weather ahead, households and businesses face rising costs from higher rates, usage, and delivery charges — which in some cases may be double last year's bills.

On the utility side, PECO has added 60 staff members to address billing issues, waived late fees, and offered payment plans for affected customers.

Meanwhile, the PUC continues to review rate filings, warn of further price resets, and promote online tools to help consumers compare energy suppliers or file complaints.

Customers are urged to improve energy efficiency, be mindful of usage, and shop for fixed-rate plans from local energy supplier that can help provide price stability and protection from sudden rate spikes, a smart move for households and businesses with tight budgets.

For customers unfamiliar with Pennsylvania's energy choice program, or unsure how to compare supplier offers, licensed energy consultants such as Energy Professionals LLC work with multiple suppliers to compare rates, negotiate on clients' behalf, and secure competitive pricing and terms.

With continued price uncertainty, awareness and proactive energy management will be key for consumers looking to keep costs under control this winter and beyond.

