Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory

According to the April 2018 RE/MAX National Housing Report, home prices continued to climb year-over-year for the 24th consecutive month in March, while home sales continued to decline for a fourth consecutive month, making it a seller's market in most regions of the country. To access the housing report infographic, visit: https://rem.ax/2phKHWT.

"Homebuyers shouldn't be discouraged by the record-breaking numbers — even with higher prices and closed transactions, this March marks the second-highest in sales in the history of the RE/MAX National Housing Report," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. "It's more important than ever to work with an experienced RE/MAX agent who is invested and involved in their community. They are dialed into the nuances of a neighborhood, making your home search or sale easier and quicker."

When the Months Supply of Inventory falls below six months, it's a seller's market, and all 54 metro areas surveyed for the monthly housing reported under six months of inventory.

"We also look at the Days on Market as another indicator of tight inventory and the national average stands at 60 days," said Contos. "That's four days less than a year ago and another March record-breaker."

Closed Transactions

Of the 54 metro areas surveyed in March 2018, the overall average number of home sales increased +36.6% compared to February 2018 and decreased -5.3% compared to March 2017. Nine of the 54 metro areas experienced an increase in sales year-over-year including, Milwaukee, WI, +22%, Boise, ID, 7.3%, Albuquerque, NM, +6.7%; and Anchorage, AK, +3.8%.

Median Sales Price – Median of 54 metro median prices

In March 2018, the median of all 54 metro Median Sales Prices was $236,000, up +3.2% from February 2018 and up +4.9% from March 2017. Four metro areas saw a year-over-year decrease in Median Sales Price including, Anchorage, AK, -3.4%, Billings, MT, -1.1%, Trenton, NJ, -0.5%; and Manchester, NH, -.02%. Twelve metro areas increased year-over-year by double-digit percentages, with the largest increases seen in Boise, ID, +19.9%, San Francisco, CA, +19.4%; and Seattle, WA, and Las Vegas, NV, tied at +15.6%.

Days on Market – Average of 54 metro areas

The average Days on Market for homes sold in March 2018 was 60, down two days from the average in February 2018, and down four days from the March 2017 average. The metro areas with the lowest Days on Market were San Francisco, CA, at 20, Seattle, WA, at 28, Denver, CO, at 30; and San Diego, CA, at 31. The highest Days on Market averages were in Augusta, ME, at 131, Burlington, VT, at 115, Chicago, IL, at 97; and Hartford, CT, at 96. Days on Market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Months Supply of Inventory – Average of 54 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in March 2018 was down -0.5% from February 2018, and down -14.7% from March 2017. Based on the rate of home sales in March, the Months Supply of Inventory decreased to 2.5 from February 2018 at 3.1, as well as decreased compared to March 2017 at 2.7. A 6.0-months supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers. In March 2018, all 54 metro areas surveyed reported a months supply less than 6.0, which is typically considered a balanced market. The markets with the lowest Months Supply of Inventory continue to be in the west with San Francisco, CA, at 0.7, Denver, CO, and Seattle, WA, both at 0.9; and Boise, ID, and Omaha, NE, at 1.1.

About the RE/MAX Network:

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 115,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX, when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $157 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

Description

The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed each month on or about the 15th. The first Report was distributed in August 2008. The Report is based on MLS data in approximately 54 metropolitan areas, includes all residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, many of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro from each state. Metro area definitions include the specific counties established by the U.S. Government's Office of Management and Budget, with some exceptions.

Definitions

Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pended) during the month. Where "pended" data is unavailable, this calculation is made using closed transactions. Days on Market is the number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract for all residential properties sold during the month. Median Sales Price is the median of the median sales prices in each of the metro areas included in the survey.

MLS data is provided by contracted data aggregators, RE/MAX brokerages and regional offices. While MLS data is believed to be accurate, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month the RE/MAX National Housing Report re-calculates the previous period's data to ensure accuracy over time. All raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

