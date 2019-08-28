Risk Management in Medical Devices Industry Seminar: Learn the Main Elements of ISO 14971, ISO 13485, IEC62304, IEC62366-1/-2 - Tampa, United States - September 26-27, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Risk Management in Medical Devices Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Risk management is a mandatory and necessary process during the entire device life. Not only will it help to design and maintain devices efficiently, but it also ensures that the device will be as safe as possible and prevents harms to patients, users, and the environment.

Like any process that tries to produce repeatable and consistent results, the risk management process must be clearly understood, including the strengths but also the limitations.



By attending this seminar you will learn the main elements of ISO 14971, ISO 13485, IEC62304, IEC62366-1/-2, risk management life cycle steps and benefits, and FDA software reviewers' guidance.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the risk management process, the activities, and deliverables as well as the organization framework necessary

Be able to Interpret and discuss the requirements of ISO 14971

Develop a risk analysis framework document

Be able to conduct risk analysis team meetings

Recognize how and where to use the various techniques during the design life cycle.

Understand how to apply ISO 14971 into development process

Know how to document your Risk Management

Explain how your Risk Management system fits into quality system and business practices.

Perform risk assessments effectively

Who Should Attend:



Project managers

Risk managers

Engineering management

Quality Assurance personnel

Regulatory and Compliance professionals responsible for FDA / notified body interactions

System and design engineers

Software Engineers

Usability Engineers

Verification / validation personnel

Production Managers

Agenda:



Day 1



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration



Lecture 1: Introduction To Risk Management And Quality System Integration

Why Perform Risk Management?

Historical Perspective

International Regulatory / Statutory Requirements

Risk Management Lifecycle And Stakeholders

Over-Reaching Concept

Integration Into ISO13485

Lifecycle Steps

Risk Management Benefits

Liability Issues

Streamlining Product Development

Improving Product Safety And Quality

How To Implement Risk Management Into ISO13485

SOP Framework

Planning And Execution

Monitoring And Control

Lecture 2: Risk Management To ISO 14971:2012

Risk Management Planning

Risk Management Life Cycle

Hazard Identification

Hazard Domains

Hazard Latency Issues

Risk Rating Methods

Initial (Unmitigated) Risk Assessment

Mitigation Strategies And Priorities

Mitigation Architectures

Alarm Systems As Mitigations

Risk Control Bundles

Post Mitigation Risk

Residual Risk

Risk-Benefit Analysis

Safety Integrity Levels

European Special Requirements (Z-Annexes)

Safety Requirements

Hazard Mitigation Traceability

Verification Planning

Architectures, Redundancy, And Diversity

Failure Rates / Modes / Types

Failure Mode And Effect Analysis

Tips And Tricks

Q&A

Day 2



Lecture 3: Software And Usability In Risk Management



Software Risk Management (IEC62304 / FDA Software Reviewers' Guidance)

Critical Software Issues

Software Hazard Mitigation Strategies

Software Item, Unit, And System Definition

Software Failures As Hazard Sources

Software Requirements And Design

Software Specification

Tools And Development Environment

Software Unit And Integration Verification / Testing

Real-Time System Challenges

Software Verification And Validation

Mitigation Traceability And Effectiveness

Software Maintenance And Configuration Control

Software Risk Management Process - Integration Into ISO14971

Legacy Software Issues

FDA Documentation Requirements

Tips And Tricks

Lecture 4: Usability And Risk Management (IEC62366-1/-2 / FDA Human Factors Guidance)

Use Errors As Hazard Source

User Intervention As Hazard Mitigation

Usability Engineering Lifecycle

Usability Evaluation Methods

Usability Specification

User Interface Specification

Formative Testing / Summative Evaluation

Usability Verification / Validation

The New Issues In IEC62366-1:2015

Lecture 5: Risk Management Report And Safety Case

Safety / Assurance Case

Safety Classification

Basic Safety / Environment

Documentation Of Basic Safety

Electrical Safety

Mechanical Safety

EMC / RFI Safety

Safety Margins

Documentation Of Essential Performance

What Is Essential Performance?

Device Architectures And Mitigation Allocation

Device Specific Mitigations

Software Mitigations

External Safety

User Intervention And Alarms

Organizational Measures

Levels Of Protection Concept

Verification Of Safety Properties

Type Testing / Sample Testing

Verification Testing

Inspections

Analyses

Assurance Case Vs. Risk Management Report

General Safety And Hazard Avoidance

Device / Application Specific Issues

Tips And Tricks

Q&A

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53pmig





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

