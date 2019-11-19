RiteRouting Launches As New Transactional Shipping Tool

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiteRouting is a new transactional freight brokerage platform that provides less-than-truckload (LTL) and full truckload services aiming to help companies improve transportation and cost efficiency.

"RiteRouting is a high quality, innovative company that brings a proven model, serving small to mid-sized companies across the US. The value and service we bring to our customers is largely dependent on our established network of experienced carriers." - Greg Gaither, Operations Manager.

RiteRouting negotiates lower costs with carriers with their volume buying power and those savings are passed on to their customers. These carriers are available to anyone who books a shipment. The online tool is extremely quick and user friendly and has a team of logistics professionals behind it.

After logging into www.RiteRouting.com , customers receive multiple carrier quotes to choose from in a matter of moments. Users are then prompted to enter in shipment characteristics and RiteRouting will return multiple carriers, their cost, and transit time immediately. Users can then select the best cost, best service carrier for the shipment and confirm their order.

About RiteRouting

RiteRouting is Shipping Done Rite. It provides transactional freight brokerage services , including LTL, TL, parcel, air freight and international freight brokerage and consolidation, improving transportation costs and efficiency.

Utilizing TMS technology, RiteRouting's centralized routing center receives daily information on all inbound and outbound shipments. They can negotiate lower transportation costs because of volume buying power and pass those savings on to customers. RiteRouting delivers peace of mind by handling each step of the logistics process, allowing you to focus on your business. For more information visit www.RiteRouting.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter @RiteRouting.

