Riverspointe Spa & Salon Announces Their 11th Anniversary

ESTES PARK, Colo., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverspointe Spa is proud to announce that they have been providing Estes Park and the greater Front Range with a variety of spa services for 11 years. Residents along the Front Range and visitors to Colorado can enjoy a relaxing environment and experience an anti-aging facial, a soothing massage, infrared sauna, a weightless float pod, and more.

Melissa Martin, the founder and owner of Riverspointe Spa, grew up in pain with scoliosis and experienced her first massage when she was 16. This massage allowed her to finally experience a pain-free life and set her down a path of studying and learning how to heal others.

In 2002, Melissa graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Natural Resources, with a special interest in renewable energy. That year she also became a Reiki teacher and moved to Estes Park, Colorado. In 2005, Melissa went to massage school knowing that we need to renew peoples' energy and have them feeling fully resourced before there can be profound care for nature and the environment. After traveling to Thailand for five weeks to learn Thai massage, Melissa opened Riverspointe Spa & Salon on May 15, 2008.

In order to provide her guests with the highest quality services, Melissa and her team continue to take massage classes including Ashiatsu Oriental Bar Therapy, Raindrop Technique, and many more. Riverspointe Spa strives to create a rejuvenating environment that is clean, safe, and provides a space where guests can truly get what they need to relax.

After 11 years in the massage and spa industry, the Riverspointe team continues to look for opportunities to increase their menu of services and products. The spa recently added a new treatment, the Fat Burning Body Wrap, which is a body slimming treatment and algae wrap that increases fat burning by 65%. They also congratulated Lanette Land on her new role as Spa Director. Lanette started working with Riverspointe Spa in early 2018 as a nail tech, and with her being a staple in the Estes Park community and her experience as a wedding coordinator, Riverspointe Spa is happy to have her leadership and guidance.

Melissa has recently become a Phytomer Account Manager in five states, including Colorado. Phytomer is a marine-based French skincare line with products containing active marine ingredients. She also looks forward to helping other spa owners create their own menu and is helping open new spas as well.

The mission of Riverspointe Spa & Salon is to help people renew their energy by providing a soothing spa experience through spa treatments, including Swedish massage, Ashiatsu deep barefoot massage, anti-aging facial, microderm facial, manicures and pedicures, waxing, body treatments, and more.

Learn more about the services provided by Riverspointe Spa & Salon at https://www.riverspointespa.com/ .

About Riverspointe Spa & Salon

Riverspointe Spa & Salon is located in Estes Park, Colorado and has been in the spa industry for 11 years. They seek to treat guests with high-quality skincare products and professional spa treatments.

