Riverview Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Annualized return on average assets and return on average tangible stockholders' equity were 0.98% and 14.50%, respectively, for the first quarter 2018.

Core net income totaled $3.2 million , or $0.35 per share, in the first quarter 2018.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin improved to 4.38% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.57% for the same period last year.

Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $779 thousand for the same period last year, an increase of 150.7%.

Income from trust and wealth management services totaled $364 thousand at March 31, 2018 compared to $288 thousand for the same period last year, an increase of 26.4%.

Deposits increased $12.2 million in the first quarter 2018, or 4.8% annualized.

Asset quality improved as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net and other real estate owned declined to 0.90% at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.74% at March 31, 2017 .

Tangible book value per share improved to $8.75 at March 31, 2018 from $8.50 at December 31, 2017 .

The effective tax rate decreased to 18.1% in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of the recently enacted tax reform legislation.

"We are pleased to report record earnings for the first quarter of 2018 as a result of successfully implementing our strategic initiatives, which have established the foundation for the future performance of our company. The integration of CBT Bank into Riverview has met expectations to date and favorably impacted our operating results, along with the significant organic loan growth achieved over the past year. We look forward to achieving operating efficiencies through the conversion of our core processing system in the second quarter of 2018 along with the benefits derived for our customers by being able to offer enhanced and new products and services," said Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer. "However, the progress achieved from the acquisition of CBT did not come without recognizing significant merger related costs. These costs, along with recording a charge to income tax expense of $3.9 million related to the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets from the enactment of new tax legislation in December 2017, caused executive management to suspend the payment of a first quarter dividend in order to conserve capital given the magnitude of these one-time expenses. The suspension of the dividend in the first quarter 2018 does not preclude the declaration and payment of dividends in the future. It is our goal to return to a reasonable dividend payment, determined by quarterly earnings throughout 2018, without disrupting the delicate balance we must maintain between the payment of a dividend to shareholders and remaining a well-capitalized institution, which is critical in our dedicated efforts to continue building long term value for shareholders."

Brett D. Fulk, President, added, "We are excited to report our 2018 first quarter results, providing tangible evidence of the earnings power of our institution following a transformative 2017. We must give recognition where recognition is due: these results are the direct result of an invaluable team of hard working and highly dedicated employees at Riverview Bank and its operating divisions, without whom these results would most assuredly not be possible. Our most valuable 'assets' are the people working for Riverview who have worked tirelessly to provide a smooth and seamless integration of CBT Bank with and into Riverview, while keeping a clear focus on execution and customer service at the same time. We are very pleased with the status of the integration of our 2017 merger of equals business combination to date, which once again is a clear testimony to the quality of employees we are blessed to have working on our team." Fulk continued, "we will remain focused internally for as long as necessary to ensure ongoing success with the remaining components required to complete the combination of our CBT Bank division into Riverview. Equally important is our need to maintain appropriate credit underwriting standards, active management of our credit portfolio, and pricing discipline in the face of what continues to be a challenging rate environment and ongoing competitive pressures throughout our expanded market territory."

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, increased $7.0 million to $11.5 million in 2018 from $4.5 million in 2017. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to the growth in average earning assets from the merger and organic loan growth along with an improvement in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased to 4.38% from 3.57% for the comparable period of 2017. The tax-equivalent yield on earnings assets was 5.05% and the cost of funds was 0.80% in the first quarter of 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 5.38% in 2018 compared to 4.30% in 2017. Loan accretion included in loan interest income in the first quarter of 2018 related to loans acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million, resulting in an increase in the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 69 basis points. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding the loan accretion would have been 3.69% in the first three months of 2018. Investments yielded 2.74% on a tax-equivalent basis in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.45% for the same period last year. The cost of deposits increased 18 basis points to 0.72% in 2018 from 0.54% in 2017. The growth in average earning assets outpaced that of average interest-bearing liabilities by $83.0 million comparing the first quarters of 2018 and 2017. Loans, net averaged $945.7 million in 2018 and $420.1 million in 2017. Average investments totaled $92.8 million in 2018 and $75.0 million in 2017. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased to $896.5 million in 2018 from $423.8 million in 2017.

The provision for loan losses totaled $390 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $605 thousand in 2017. The decrease in the provision for loan losses in 2018 was primarily influenced by a decrease in the net volume of loans originated in the first three months of 2018 versus 2017, coupled with continuing solid results and positive trends in asset quality.

For the quarter ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $1,953 thousand in 2018, an increase of $1,174 thousand from $779 thousand in 2017. All major categories of noninterest income improved as a result of the merger with the exception of the retail wealth management component of our wealth management division. Retail wealth management income, excluding Trust, decreased $104 thousand comparing the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 due to the dissolution of a business acquired in 2016. Service charges and fees, and commissions and trust income improved $891 thousand and $180 thousand, respectively, comparing the first quarters of 2018 and 2017. Mortgage banking income in 2018 improved to $170 thousand compared to $82 thousand in 2017. Income from bank owned life insurance increased to $191 thousand in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $73 thousand for the comparable quarter of 2017.

Noninterest expense increased $4,373 thousand, or 84.7%, to $9,536 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018, from $5,163 thousand for the same period last year. The majority of this increase relates to salaries and employee benefit expense, which was a result of the merger with CBT and related costs. Additions to facilities as a result of the CBT merger along with offices to support the lending teams were primarily responsible for the $476 thousand, or 73.6%, increase in occupancy and equipment costs. The majority of the $1,391 thousand increase in other expenses comparing the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 was a result of the business combination with CBT.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans, net and deposits totaled $1.2 billion, $934.2 million, and $1.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2018. Loans, net decreased $21.8 million comparing the end of the first quarter of 2018 to year end 2017 with commercial real estate loans being responsible for the majority of the decline. Total investments were $88.8 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $93.2 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $12.2 million, or 4.8% annualized, in the first three months of 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.1 million, while interest-bearing deposits increased $11.0 million. An improvement in the volume of NOW accounts was primarily responsible for the increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Stockholders' equity totaled $108.4 million, or $11.93 per common share, at March 31, 2018, and $106.3 million, or $11.72 per common share, at December 31, 2017. The increase in equity in the first quarter of 2018 was a result primarily of net income of $2.8 million offset partially by an increase of $850 thousand in the accumulated other comprehensive loss. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $8.75 per share at March 31, 2018, compared to $8.50 per share at year-end 2017. On March 14, 2018 the Board of Directors of Riverview announced the suspension of the payment of its first quarter 2018 dividend in order to conserve capital as a result of recognizing certain material nonrecurring fourth quarter expenses in 2017.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $8.4 million, or 0.90% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2018, a slight increase from $8.2 million, or 0.85%, at December 31, 2017. This asset quality ratio remains significantly improved from 1.74%, at March 31, 2017. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $3.1 million, or 0.3% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2018, $2.7 million, or 0.3%, at December 31, 2017, and $2.5 million, or 0.5%, at March 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses equaled $6.5 million, or 0.70% of loans, net at March 31, 2018, compared to $6.3 million, or 0.66% of loans, net at December 31, 2017, and $4.3 million, or 0.93% of loans, net, at March 31, 2017. Adding purchase accounting adjustments for credit deterioration on acquired loans to the allowance for loan losses would result in a ratio of 1.96% as a percentage of loans, net at March 31, 2018. The coverage ratio, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets was 77.3% at March 31, 2018. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 209.2% at March 31, 2018. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, equaled $181 thousand or 0.08% of average loans, compared to $8 thousand or 0.01% of average loans for the same period last year.

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Halifax Bank, Marysville Bank, Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial and Trust Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 30 community banking offices and three limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/ .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre­acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, contain items which Riverview considers non-core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Riverview Financial Corporation Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Key performance data:





















Per common share data:









Net income (loss) $ 0.31 $ (0.55) $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $(0.12) Core net income (loss) (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $(0.10) Cash dividends declared $ 0.00 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Book value $11.93 $11.72 $11.73 $11.79 $12.45 Tangible book value (1) $8.75 $8.50 $10.47 $10.51 $10.65 Market value:









High $13.85 $13.65 $13.50 $14.65 $12.20 Low $12.31 $12.95 $12.15 $11.81 $11.46 Closing $12.31 $13.15 $13.20 $13.48 $11.95 Market capitalization $111,827 $119,262 $64,576 $65,739 $42,044 Common shares outstanding 9,084,277 9,069,363 4,892,143 4,876,774 3,518,351











Selected ratios:





















Return on average stockholders' equity 10.59% (17.47)% 2.77% 1.25% (4.20)%











Core return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.88% 4.09% 3.06% 1.73% (3.70)%











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 14.50% (23.87)% 3.10% 1.41% (4.79)%











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 16.27% 5.59% 3.43% 1.95% (4.22)%











Return on average assets 0.98% (1.67)% 0.24% 0.12% (0.41)%











Core return on average assets (1) 1.10% 0.39% 0.26% 0.16% (0.36)%











Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.26% 9.13% 8.42% 9.15% 9.51%











Efficiency ratio (2) 69.28% 100.39% 80.85% 86.53% 94.91%











Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 0.90% 0.85% 1.26% 1.41% 1.74%











Net charge-offs to average loans, net 0.08% 0.04% 0.03% 0.01% 0.01%











Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.70% 0.66% 0.96% 0.96% 0.93%











Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 5.05% 4.67% 4.22% 4.16% 4.08%











Cost of funds 0.80% 0.74% 0.76% 0.69% 0.60%











Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 4.25% 3.93% 3.46% 3.47% 3.48%











Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 4.38% 4.05% 3.57% 3.58% 3.57%

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended Mar 31

Mar 31

2018

2017 Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans:





Taxable $12,241

$4,285 Tax-exempt 234

108 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





Taxable 523

564 Tax-exempt 82

47 Dividends



3 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 79

23 Interest on federal funds sold 10

6 Total interest income 13,169

5,036







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 1,554

532 Interest on short-term borrowings 30

22 Interest on long-term debt 176

75 Total interest expense 1,760

629 Net interest income 11,409

4,407 Provision for loan losses 390

605 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,019

3,802







Noninterest income:





Service charges, fees and commissions 1,228

337 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 210

30 Wealth management income 154

258 Mortgage banking income 170

82 Life insurance investment income 191

73 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(1) Total noninterest income 1,953

779







Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits expense 5,322

2,836 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,122

646 Amortization of intangible assets 221

164 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned (1)

36 Other expenses 2,872

1,481 Total noninterest expense 9,536

5,163 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,436

(582) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 625

(15) Net income (loss) 2,811

(567) Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities available-for-sale $(1,075)

$512 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income



1 Change in pension liability





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (225)

174 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (850)

339 Comprehensive income (loss) $1,961

$(228)







Per common share data:





Net income (loss):





Basic $0.31

$(0.12) Diluted $0.31

$(0.12) Average common shares outstanding:





Basic 9,079,043

3,454,704 Diluted 9,137,706

3,454,704 Cash dividends declared $0.00

$0.14

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)











Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans:









Taxable $ 12,241 $ 11,483 $ 5,717 $ 4,989 $ 4,285 Tax-exempt 234 239 146 107 108 Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:









Taxable 523 548 477 566 564 Tax-exempt 82 88 47 46 47 Dividends







3 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 79 43 31 24 23 Interest on federal funds sold 10

2 4 6 Total interest income 13,169 12,401 6,420 5,736 5,036











Interest expense:









Interest on deposits 1,554 1,468 821 668 532 Interest on short-term borrowings 30 33 112 63 22 Interest on long-term debt 176 173 75 78 75 Total interest expense 1,760 1,674 1,008 809 629 Net interest income 11,409 10,727 5,412 4,927 4,407 Provision for loan losses 390 1,000 610 519 605 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,019 9,727 4,802 4,408 3,802











Noninterest income:









Service charges, fees and commissions 1,228 1,138 270 292 337 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 210 252 31 31 30 Wealth management income 154 201 179 194 258 Mortgage banking income 170 226 205 147 82 Life insurance investment income 191 195 107 74 73 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

(17) 43 64 (1) Total noninterest income 1,953 1,995 835 802 779











Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits expense 5,322 6,675 2,928 2,757 2,836 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,122 1,376 615 634 646 Amortization of intangible assets 221 232 71 71 164 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned (1) 11 (13) 138 36 Other expenses 2,872 4,895 1,566 1,441 1,481 Total noninterest expense 9,536 13,189 5,167 5,041 5,163 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,436 (1,467) 470 169 (582) Income tax expense (benefit) 625 3,457 69 (10) (15) Net income (loss) $2,811 $(4,924) $401 $179 $(567)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $(1,075) $(237) $(50) $1,246 $ 512 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income

17 (43) (64) 1 Change in pension liability

(54)





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) (225) (93) (32) 402 174 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (850) (181) (61) 780 339 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,961 $ (5,105) $ 340 $ 959 $ (228)











Per common share data:









Net income (loss):









Basic $ 0.31 $ (0.55) $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ (0.12) Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.55) $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ (0.12) Average common shares outstanding:









Basic 9,079,043 8,994,617 4,880,676 3,655,446 3,454,704 Diluted 9,137,706 8,994,617 4,945,456 3,726,939 3,454,704 Cash dividends declared $ 0.00 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

Riverview Financial Corporation Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)

Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Net interest income:









Interest income









Loans, net:









Taxable $ 12,241 $ 11,483 $ 5,717 $ 4,989 $ 4,285 Tax-exempt 296 362 221 162 164 Total loans, net 12,537 11,845 5,938 5,151 4,449 Investments:









Taxable 523 548 477 566 567 Tax-exempt 104 133 71 70 71 Total investments 627 681 548 636 638 Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 79 43 31 24 23 Federal funds sold 10

2 4 6 Total interest income 13,253 12,569 6,519 5,815 5,116 Interest expense:









Deposits 1,554 1,468 821 668 532 Short-term borrowings 30 33 112 63 22 Long-term debt 176 173 75 78 75 Total interest expense 1,760 1,674 1,008 809 629 Net interest income $11,493 $10,895 $5,511 $5,006 $ 4,487











Yields on earning assets:









Loans, net:









Taxable 5.46% 4.99% 4.40% 4.36% 4.30% Tax-exempt 3.23% 3.91% 3.94% 3.99% 4.06% Total loans, net 5.38% 4.94% 4.38% 4.35% 4.30% Investments:









Taxable 2.76% 2.65% 3.17% 3.35% 3.32% Tax-exempt 2.66% 3.04% 4.90% 4.89% 5.01% Total investments 2.74% 2.71% 3.33% 3.47% 3.45% Interest-bearing balances with banks 1.36% 0.97% 1.35% 0.95% 0.87% Federal funds sold 1.55%

1.71% 0.94% 0.74% Total earning assets 5.05% 4.67% 4.22% 4.16% 4.08% Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits 0.72% 0.67% 0.67% 0.62% 0.54% Short-term borrowings 1.67% 1.39% 1.32% 1.11% 0.86% Long-term debt 5.41% 5.17% 4.16% 2.81% 2.73% Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.80% 0.74% 0.76% 0.69% 0.60% Net interest spread 4.25% 3.93% 3.46% 3.47% 3.48% Net interest margin 4.38% 4.05% 3.57% 3.58% 3.57%

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 At period end 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Assets:









Cash and due from banks $ 14,396 $ 9,413 $ 8,425 $ 9,613 $ 10,852 Interest-bearing balances in other banks 40,724 16,373 10,741 6,064 11,552 Federal funds sold 4,729







Investment securities available-for-sale 88,773 93,201 56,874 67,852 72,741 Loans held for sale 610 254 519 1,037 522 Loans, net 934,190 955,971 560,187 504,749 464,481 Less: allowance for loan losses 6,515 6,306 5,404 4,834 4,329 Net loans 927,675 949,665 554,783 499,915 460,152 Premises and equipment, net 18,714 18,631 12,163 12,132 12,116 Accrued interest receivable 2,865 3,237 1,995 1,651 1,881 Goodwill 24,754 24,754 5,079 5,079 5,079 Other intangible assets, net 4,155 4,376 1,099 1,170 1,241 Other assets 43,771 43,703 29,701 23,728 24,237 Total assets $1,171,166 $1,163,607 $681,379 $628,241 $600,373























Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 157,011 $ 155,895 $ 76,214 $ 76,096 $ 79,127 Interest-bearing 881,594 870,585 498,736 447,799 417,380 Total deposits 1,038,605 1,026,480 574,950 523,895 496,507 Short-term borrowings

6,000 37,250 30,000 30,000 Long-term debt 13,160 13,233 6,503 11,589 11,073 Accrued interest payable 466 468 213 194 203 Other liabilities 10,535 11,170 5,084 5,048 5,499 Total liabilities 1,062,766 1,057,351 624,000 570,726 543,282











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock







13,283 Common stock 100,660 100,476 45,427 45,240 31,833 Capital surplus 422 423 243 235 224 Retained earnings 9,747 6,936 12,848 13,118 13,609 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,429) (1,579) (1,139) (1,078) (1,858) Total stockholders' equity 108,400 106,256 57,379 57,515 57,091 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,171,166 $1,163,607 $681,379 $628,241 $600,373

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data)



Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Average quarterly balances 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Assets:









Loans, net:









Taxable $908,574 $913,623 $515,494 $458,702 $403,684 Tax-exempt 37,153 36,750 22,246 16,285 16,396 Total loans, net 945,727 950,373 537,740 474,987 420,080 Investments:









Taxable 76,952 82,180 59,612 67,753 69,253 Tax-exempt 15,836 17,345 5,746 5,747 5,748 Total investments 92,788 99,525 65,358 73,500 75,001 Interest-bearing balances with banks 23,607 17,615 9,143 10,137 10,662 Federal funds sold 2,617 48 465 1,709 3,293 Total earning assets 1,064,739 1,067,561 612,706 560,333 509,036 Other assets 98,503 101,120 52,770 49,382 49,025 Total assets $1,163,242 $1,168,681 $665,476 $609,715 $558,061











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:









Deposits:









Interest-bearing $875,985 $873,596 $483,648 $435,033 $402,339 Noninterest-bearing 149,123 150,515 77,819 77,440 73,188 Total deposits 1,025,108 1,024,111 561,467 512,473 475,527 Short-term borrowings 7,297 9,403 33,707 22,838 10,324 Long-term debt 13,205 13,271 7,151 11,146 11,122 Other liabilities 9,996 10,053 5,700 5,909 6,325 Total liabilities 1,055,606 1,056,838 608,025 552,366 503,298 Stockholders' equity 107,636 111,843 57,451 57,349 54,763 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,163,242 $1,168,681 $665,476 $609,715 $558,061

Riverview Financial Corporation Asset Quality Data (In thousands)













Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 At quarter end:









Nonperforming assets:









Nonaccrual loans $2,629 $1,745 $1,765 $1,702 $1,725 Accruing restructured loans 5,310 5,478 5,168 5,199 5,597 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 393 693

35 189 Foreclosed assets 92 236 144 205 561 Total nonperforming assets $8,424 $8,152 $7,077 $7,141 $8,072











Three months ended:









Allowance for loan losses:









Beginning balance $6,306 $5,404 $4,834 $4,329 $3,732 Charge-offs 226 142 42 21 12 Recoveries 45 44 2 7 4 Provision for loan losses 390 1,000 610 519 605 Ending balance $6,515 $6,306 $5,404 $4,834 $4,329

Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Three months ended: 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Core net income (loss) per common share:









Net income (loss) $2,811 $(4,924) $401 $179 $(567) Dividends on preferred stock





(186) (185) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 2,811 (4,924) 401 (7) (752) Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders





128 347 Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders 2,811 (4,924) 401 121 (405) Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

(11) 28 42 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 342 2,177 70 111 67 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense

3,888





Net income (loss) Core $3,153 $1,152 $443 $190 $(337)











Average common shares outstanding 9,079,043 8,994,617 4,880,676 3,655,446 3,454,704 Core net income (loss) per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (0.10)











Tangible book value:









Total stockholders' equity $108,400 $106,256 $57,379 $57,515 $43,808 Less: Goodwill 24,754 24,754 5,079 5,079 5,079 Less: Other intangible assets, net 4,155 4,376 1,099 1,170 1,241 Total tangible stockholders' equity $79,491 $77,126 $51,201 $51,266 $37,488











Common shares outstanding 9,084,277 9,069,363 4,892,143 4,876,774 3,518,351 Tangible book value per share $ 8.75 $ 8.50 $ 10.47 $ 10.51 $ 10.65











Core return on average stockholders' equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,811 $(4,924) $401 $179 $(567) Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

(11) 28 42 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 342 2,177 70 111 67 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense

3,888





Net income (loss) Core $3,153 $1,152 $443 $248 $(499)











Average stockholders' equity $ 107,636 $ 111,843 $ 57,451 $ 57,349 $ 54,763 Core return on average stockholders' equity 11.88% 4.09% 3.06% 1.73% (3.70)%











Return on average tangible equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,811 $(4,924) $ 401 $ 179 $ (567)











Average stockholders' equity $ 107,636 $ 111,843 $ 57,451 $ 57,349 $ 54,763 Less: average intangibles 29,021 30,013 6,213 6,284 6,765 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 78,615 $ 81,830 $ 51,238 $ 51,065 $ 47,998











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 14.50% (23.87)% 3.10% 1.41% (4.79)%











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,811 $(4,924) $401 $179 $(567) Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

(11) 28 42 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 342 2,177 70 111 67 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense

3,888





Net income (loss) Core $3,153 $1,152 $443 $248 $(499)











Average stockholders' equity $ 107,636 $ 111,843 $ 57,451 $ 57,349 $ 54,763 Less: average intangibles 29,021 30,013 6,213 6,284 6,765 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 78,615 $ 81,830 $ 51,238 $ 51,065 $ 47,998











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity 16.27% 5.59% 3.43% 1.95% (4.22)%











Core return on average assets:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,811 $(4,924) $401 $179 $(567) Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

(11) 28 42 (1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 342 2,177 70 111 67 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense

3,888





Net income (loss) Core $3,153 $1,152 $443 $248 $(499)











Average assets $ 1,163,242 $ 1,168,681 $ 665,476 $ 609,715 $ 558,061 Core return on average assets 1.10% 0.39% 0.26% 0.16% (0.36)%

Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)











Mar 31 Mar 31



2018 2017 Three months ended:













Core net income per common share:





Net income (loss)

$2,811 $(567) Dividends on preferred stock



(185) Net income available to common stockholders

2,811 (752) Undistributed loss allocated to preferred stockholders



347 Income allocated to common stockholders

2,811 (405) Adjustments:





Less: Gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax



(1) Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax

342 67 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 tax expense





Net income (loss) core

$3,153 $(337)







Average common shares outstanding

9,079,043 3,454,704







Core net income (loss) per common share

$0.35 $(0.10)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverview-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300629046.html

SOURCE Riverview Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.riverviewbankpa.com

