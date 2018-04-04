Rivetz and R3 Security Partner to Deliver Moving Target Defense for IoT Devices

"Part of R3 Security's development roadmap is to enable IoT devices to use moving target defense technology," said Zsolt Nemeth, CEO of R3 Security. "Our partnership with Rivetz enables us to deliver more quickly on solutions for the IoT community."

"The R3 Security moving target defense is a natural fit for our device-centric cybersecurity model to provide a safer and simpler experience for cloud authentication, IoT and blockchain transactions," said Rivetz CEO Steven Sprague. "We're enthusiastic to be working with R3 Security to deliver the next generation of provable security controls."

Rivetz supports advanced security capabilities that provide owners with account-enhanced protection, assuring integrity of messaging and applications. Its RvT cybersecurity token provides verifiable security controls for blockchain transactions. The RvT token enables multi-factor authentication across devices, to achieve provable security at the transaction and authentication level. The Rivetz solution leverages technology that is already built in to hundreds of millions of mobile devices to assure the keys and transactions cannot be altered or stolen by malware infecting the operating system.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device aims to play a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. They were selected for Telecom Council's prestigious Innovation Showcase Class of 2018. Find out more at www.rivetz.com and follow Rivetz on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.

About R3

R3 Security is helping its customers to develop moving target defense for their infrastructure. We make static targets – servers - harder to attack, minimize the consequences and give peace of mind to IT security engineers. R3 Security helps the community by providing an ecosystem that would help sharing, validating threat intelligence data while creating more resilient and secure exchanges, wallets and peace of mind for token holders, IT security managers and system administrators alike. On a bigger scale R3 Security aims helping governments and tech companies to talk each other and find solutions for breaches and fix vulnerabilities in systems. Find out more at www.r3sec.com and follow R3 Security on

https://twitter.com/R3Sec_Official

https://www.linkedin.com/company/18429495/

https://t.me/joinchat/HM6zGxCKehkdzqXZ1mMXfg

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Rivetz Media Contact:

Nikki Dance

FortyThree, Inc.

+1 831 401 3175

Rivetz@43pr.com

R3 Media Contacts:

David Galambos

R3 Security

+36 30 896 7295

david@r3sec.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivetz-and-r3-security-partner-to-deliver-moving-target-defense-for-iot-devices-300624033.html

SOURCE Rivetz

Related Links

https://www.rivetz.com

