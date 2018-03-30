Rivetz Partners with On-Demand Education Marketplace ODEM

"I'm excited about the opportunity to deploy Rivetz technology on the ODEM Platform," says Richard Maaghul, CEO of ODEM. "Ensuring platform-wide security is part of the ODEM vision of using blockchain technology to empower students and educators."

"We are excited to work with ODEM on delivering their users provable hardware-based multi-factor authentication or multi-sig and secure display of transaction details," said Steve Sprague, CEO of Rivetz. "Through our cybersecurity tools, we will be leveraging a modern model in which the devices will play a crucial role for all users of the ODEM platform."

Based in Switzerland, ODEM recently sold 100 million ODEM Tokens in a crowdsale that ended March 19. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund ongoing development of the ODEM platform, a beta version of which is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2018.

Rivetz supports advanced security capabilities that provide owners of account enhanced protection, assuring integrity of messaging and applications. Its RvT cybersecurity token provides verifiable security controls for blockchain transactions. The RvT token enables multi-factor authentication across devices, to achieve provable security at the transaction and authentication level. The Rivetz solution leverages technology that is already built in to hundreds of millions of mobile devices to assure the keys and transactions can not be altered or stolen by malware infecting the operating system.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device aims to play a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. For more information, visit www.rivetz.com.

ABOUT ODEM

ODEM is an on-demand education marketplace based in Switzerland. ODEM is developing a blockchain-based platform to streamline the logistics of organizing and delivering short and medium-term academic experiences that have traditionally been plagued by inefficiencies. For more information, visit https://odem.io/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivetz-partners-with-on-demand-education-marketplace-odem-300622031.html

SOURCE Rivetz Corp.

Related Links

https://www.rivetz.com

