Riyadh Office Market Outlook Report 2020-2023 Featuring Home Office, The Elite Centre, Motoon Commercial Towers, The Cube & Aknaz Centre
Mar 22, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Riyadh Office Market Outlook to 2023 - Improving Oversupply Environment Driven by Rise in Demand for Premium Office Space and Upcoming Completion of Smart City and Office Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report titled Riyadh Office Market Outlook to 2023 provides information on overview of the overview of Riyadh city, factors influencing the Riyadh office market, supply and demand assessment of office market in Riyadh.
The report also includes competitive analysis of offices in the Riyadh city and key features and characteristics of office sector in Riyadh.
The report concludes with the future outlook, opportunities and future development trends; future landscape of office sector and investment opportunities in this sector; and with key expected upcoming office building projects in the Riyadh.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
- Consolidated Research Approach
3. Riyadh Office Market Overview
3.1. Riyadh City Overview
3.2. Mega Construction and Infrastructure Projects
3.3. Dynamism in the Market
3.4. Government's Impetus towards Commercial Sector
3.5. Economic Performance
3.6. Higher Women Participation
3.7. Tenant Preferences
4. Factors Influencing Riyadh Office Market
4.1. Strong Government Initiatives
4.2. Emergence of International Companies
4.3. Positive Economic Development
4.4. Increase In Women Workforce
4.5. Expat Exodus from the KSA
4.6. Location Factor
4.7. Physical Conditions Of The Office Premises
5. Supply and Demand Assessment Of Office Market in Riyadh, 2018-2023E
- Current and Future Market Demand, 2013-2023
- Current and Future Market Supply, 2018-2023E
- Oversupply of Offices In Riyadh
6. Riyadh Office Market Insight and Performance
6.1. Performance of Premium and Grade A Offices
6.2. Performance of Grade B and B+ Offices
7. Average Rental Rates of Offices in Riyadh
8. Average Occupancy Rates of Offices in Riyadh
9. Riyadh Office Market Future Outlook, Opportunities and Development Trends
- Government Initiatives
- Future Upcoming Trends
- Changing Tenant Preferences
- Shift in the Approach
10. Recommendations for Riyadh Office Market
- What Gaps Exist in Riyadh Office Market?
11. Riyadh Office Market Future Outlook (Is Investment Profitable or Not?)
- Is Investment Profitable or Not?
- Investment Opportunities - by Stock Type
- Investment Opportunities - by Location
- Difference between Return of Investment (ROI) - New Property Construction vs Renovation
- Other Commercial Activities
12. Key Features and Characteristics of Offices in Saudi Arabia
13. Key Expected Upcoming Office Projects in Riyadh City
14. Case Studies of Major Office Complexes in Riyadh
14.1. Home Office
14.2. The Elite Centre
14.3. Motoon Commercial Towers
14.4. The Cube
14.5. Aknaz Centre
15. Competitive Analysis of Case Studies
15.1. Cross Comparison within Major Office Properties in Riyadh
15.2. Heat Map Analysis for Riyadh Office Complexes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfed42
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article