RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce that two of its portfolio companies have recently been recognized for outstanding achievements.

Inspirage, a cloud ERP consulting firm focused on integrated supply chain solutions, has recently earned two prestigious Oracle Excellence Awards. Oracle recognized Inspirage as the 2019 Specialized Partner of the Year for ERP Cloud in two geographic regions - Global and EMEA. These recognitions build upon and extend the Company's multi-year history of earning honors in the Oracle Partner Network. As Inspirage has broadened its reach from its roots in cloud-based supply chain management to the entire ERP system, the scope of its awards and recognition has expanded in parallel. Inspirage received its 2017 and 2018 Oracle awards in the Supply Chain Management – Cloud category while earning the 2019 Oracle awards in the broader ERP – Cloud category. Inspirage's recognition by industry analysts has followed a similar trajectory, earning favorable reviews from IDC in their 2018 Marketscape reports about Supply Chain Execution and Supply Chain Planning, followed by recognition in 2019 in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide.

Clarity Insights, a strategic partner to the nation's leading data-driven brands, has recently earned awards recognizing the firm's delivery excellence and its outstanding culture, two key elements in Clarity's success. Forrester, a very influential research and advisory firm, recognized Clarity for the second time as a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers Report. In Forrester's 33-criteria evaluation of 12 vendors, Clarity earned the top score in the Current Offering category. Clarity was also named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Illinois for the ninth time, earning the recognition after competing in a two-part process including (i) an evaluation of workplace policies, practices, and demographics and (ii) an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

About RLH

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $30-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

Contact

For more information please contact:

J. Christopher Lewis

Managing Partner

Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners

310-405-7200

clewis@rlhequity.com

www.rlhequity.com

SOURCE Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners

Related Links

http://www.rlhequity.com

