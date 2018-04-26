RLJ Entertainment Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

RLJE senior management will hold its investor call to discuss its first quarter financial results at 11:30 A.M. ET/8:30 A.M. PT. Interested parties may participate live in the conference call by calling +1.844.348.1685 (+1.213.358.0890 outside the U.S. and Canada) and providing the conference ID number 8587108, or listen via webcast at www.RLJEntertainment.com/events/. A full digital replay will be available on the Company's website.

About RLJ Entertainment, Inc.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJEntertainment.com, Acorn.tv, and UMC.tv.

