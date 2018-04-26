RLJ Entertainment Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RLJ Entertainment, Inc. ("RLJE" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RLJE) today announced it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before market open on Thursday, May 10, 2018 and hold a conference call with investors that day.
RLJE senior management will hold its investor call to discuss its first quarter financial results at 11:30 A.M. ET/8:30 A.M. PT. Interested parties may participate live in the conference call by calling +1.844.348.1685 (+1.213.358.0890 outside the U.S. and Canada) and providing the conference ID number 8587108, or listen via webcast at www.RLJEntertainment.com/events/. A full digital replay will be available on the Company's website.
About RLJ Entertainment, Inc.
RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJEntertainment.com, Acorn.tv, and UMC.tv.
Media Inquiries:
Traci Otey Blunt, 301-830-6204
RLJ Entertainment, Inc.
tblunt@rljentertainment.com
Investor Inquiries:
Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio, 212-838-3777
LHA
ir@rljentertainment.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlj-entertainment-announces-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-300636548.html
SOURCE RLJ Entertainment, Inc.
