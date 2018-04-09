RLJ Entertainment's Acorn TV Launches on Xfinity TV

"Acorn TV's first set-top box SVOD launch, particularly to Comcast's large viewer audience, is extremely exciting and a key step forward on our strategic plan to increase our services' distribution footprints toward our objective of 1 million subscribers within 12 months," stated Miguel Penella, Chief Executive Officer of RLJ Entertainment.

"Acorn TV is excited to continue to expand our distribution through a partnership with Comcast and to offer Xfinity TV customers the very best in British and other English-language drama, comedy, mystery and more from across the globe," said Mike Pears, President of U.S. Distribution for RLJ Entertainment.

"The addition of Acorn TV and its curated collection of standout international television provides even more choice to our Xfinity TV customers, giving them another way to watch their favorite series or discover new and classic programs," said Michael Imbesi, Vice President, Movies & PPV Programming for Comcast Cable. "We continue to make more and more of the content our customers love available to them all in one place and easily accessible by voice through X1 and on the go with Xfinity Stream so they can enjoy it anytime and anywhere."

The Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs weekly and features a deep library of recurring mysteries, dramas, and comedies previously unavailable to U.S. audiences presented commercial free.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJEntertainment.com, Acorn.tv, and UMC.tv.

