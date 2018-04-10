"I have heard of too many tragic news stories about car collisions with pedestrians and animals. I wanted to help save lives and prevent serious injuries by preventing these collisions from happening," said the inventor. The patent-pending PROTECTOR keeps a driver alert and informed of potential hazards, which may prevent roadway collisions. This will reduce some of the stress and anxiety associated with driving. This system will prove particularly useful when visibility is already reduced. Ultimately, it will enhance safety on the road and provide peace of mind for concerned motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-STU-2234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadside-sensor-system-for-motor-vehicles-invented-stu-2234-300625950.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

