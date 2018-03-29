Rob Thomas And VNUE's set.fm Raise More Than $10K For Sidewalk Angels Foundation

This was the seventh consecutive year that Thomas held the Music Box shows fully benefiting Sidewalk Angels, and the recording of each show were made available immediately after they finished via VNUE's set.fm as well as partner PledgeMusic.com. The intimate acoustic shows, which Thomas has described as "singer-songwriter storyteller events," featured him performing a range of material from both Matchbox Twenty and his critically-acclaimed solo albums, as well as other material.

"This was such a tremendous achievement for the Sidewalk Angels Foundation and the important work they are doing, and VNUE and set.fm have been honored to be a part of it," Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE and "instant music" pioneer DiscLive, said. "Rob is not only an artist with a heart of gold but an extraordinary performer, and along with the impact the money raised from these shows will have, it's a joy that they will live on forever for fans thanks to VNUE and set.fm's instant live recordings."

"Finding unique and special ways to help raise money for Sidewalk Angels has always been something we work hard at. Teaming with VNUE at the Borgata to give fans those shows via instant live recordings in exchange for a donation was a win win for everyone involved," Thomas' management said.

Fans can still purchase the show recordings by downloading the set.fm app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or by visiting the following links:

- https://set.fm/artists/rob-thomas

- https://bit.ly/2DPFqu4 (for limited edition "collectors series" download cards)

Sidewalk Angels Foundation, founded by Thomas, is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country, that "help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice." Proceeds from each and every sale directly benefited Sidewalk Angels.

For more information about Rob Thomas, please visit www.robthomasmusic.com. For more information about Sidewalk Angels, please visit www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.org.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive, and Soundstr, which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE's team has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Slash, Seether, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, and many more.

