Robert Abad's MOMENT, which Celebrates Children and Diversity, Wins Gold at the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards

PASADENA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new photography book titled MOMENT that celebrates children and diversity has won the Gold Medal in Multicultural Non-Fiction (Juvenile/Young Adult) at the 25th Annual Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY). Conducted annually to honor the year's best independently published books, the IPPY Awards recognize excellence in a broad range of styles and subjects. This year's contest drew over 4,500 entries from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Jamaica and Malawi.

MOMENT by Robert Abad

Since its release, MOMENT has come to critical acclaim receiving a Finalist award in Multicultural Non-Fiction and Photography at the 15th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards, a Finalist award in Children's Picture Book (All Ages) at the 14th Annual Next Generation Indie Book Awards, as well as positive reviews from KIRKUS, BookLife (Editor's Pick), Foreword Clarion, BlueInk and Readers' Favorites among others.

The book's author, Robert Abad, is a global finance professional who has traveled extensively over the last 30 years documenting the profound changes taking place across Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Abad holds Master's degrees from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia Business School and is a graduate of New York University and Regis High School. Abad, and his two daughters, Sofia and Ariella (ages 14 and 12, respectively), worked together to curate the photos in MOMENT that depict people's everyday lives, with young people as a special focus.

Abad notes that "In this day and age, it's easy for children to develop preconceived notions about the world and other people based solely on what they see and hear in their immediate surroundings. By showing kids the world from a unique perspective, we believe MOMENT can play a role in sparking lively and enriching conversations that help dispel common biases and misconceptions." Abad adds "We're deeply grateful that our book has been honored in the IPPY Awards. It's humbling to be recognized along with so many other books that advocate for diversity, inclusion and social activism."

The author's website provides a number of resources to help educators, parents and students use MOMENT to creatively explore topics such as multiculturalism and global competency. All proceeds from the sale of MOMENT will go toward funding donations of the book to schools and libraries worldwide.

Visit https://www.robertabad.com to learn more about MOMENT.

Media Contact:

Robert Abad

646.872.8314

[email protected]

SOURCE Robert Abad