Robert Chapman joins Applied Health Analytics as Senior Vice President, Business Development

"Applied Health Analytics is enthused to welcome Robert Chapman to the company's growing team," said Robert Chamberlain, Co-founder and CEO, Applied Health Analytics. "Robert's significant experience in assisting hospitals and health systems in growing revenue, managing costs and improving quality of care align perfectly with Applied Health Analytics' business objectives. We are looking forward to the expertise that Robert will contribute to the company's growth."

Prior to joining Applied Health Analytics, Robert was Regional Vice President at R1 RCM where he focused on revenue cycle management and practice management services for health systems and independent physician groups. Before his role at R1 RCM, Robert was responsible for helping health systems implement direct-to-employer strategies to grow commercial market share. He has also served in management and consultant roles where he assisted clients with growth opportunities in various industries, both domestically and internationally. Robert received his Associates in Aviation and Business from London Metropolitan University.

"I'm excited to join Applied Health Analytics and look forward to helping the company expand their footprint as a provider of population health management solutions," said Chapman. "Applied Health Analytics offers superior leadership and best-in-class technology to health systems committed to growing commercial market share. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the company as we continue to expand nationally offering a broad array of software applications."

About Applied Health Analytics

Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. A joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, Applied Health Analytics empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/.

SOURCE Applied Health Analytics, LLC

