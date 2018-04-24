Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation

What: Robert Half is participating in CycleNation Ride to support and raise funds for the American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.





A team of more than 60 employees — led by Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group, a division of Robert Half, and Tami Munns, senior vice president of corporate services for staffing at Robert Half — is riding in and volunteering at the event, as well as fundraising for the organization.





"Heart health is an issue that's near to my heart and one that affects everyone," said Diane Domeyer. "I'm deeply honored and excited to ride alongside and raise money with my colleagues to support the American Heart Association. Robert Half is dedicated to giving back to the community, and this is just one way we're trying to make a positive impact."





To learn more or support the Robert Half CycleNation team, visit https://bit.ly/2HaWuNL.



When: Saturday, April 28, 2018



Where: Wente Vineyards, 5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550





