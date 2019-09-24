Robert Lurie appointed to MISO Board of Directors

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) today announced that Robert F. Lurie has been appointed by the MISO Board of Directors to fill the seat vacated by Thomas Rainwater earlier this year. Lurie, an experienced executive and industry leader in private and public sector organizations, will serve the remainder of Rainwater's term through December 2020.

"Bob Lurie's many years of experience in strategy and leading-edge industry change will add to the exceptional depth of experiences on our board of directors," said MISO Board Chair Phyllis Currie.

Lurie previously served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer of the New York Power Authority. He was a member of the board of the non-profit Urban Green Council and the Building Energy Exchange, both in New York City, and the Transformation Advisory Council formed by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

Lurie holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.

"I am very excited to join the board of MISO, which has been so innovative in keeping the grid reliable and affordable while planning for all the changes occurring in the energy industry. I am extremely honored to work with such esteemed colleagues on the MISO board and staff, and look forward to tackling the challenges with them," said Lurie.

MISO's board consists of nine independent directors and the CEO. The mission of the board is to foster the long-term success and corporate sustainability of the organization. More information about MISO's leadership and board of directors is available at www.misoenergy.org/.

About MISO

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that delivers safe, cost-effective electric power across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. MISO is committed to reliable, nondiscriminatory operation of the bulk power transmission system and collaborating with all stakeholders to create cost-effective and innovative solutions for our changing industry. MISO operates one of the world's largest energy markets with more than $29 billion in annual gross market energy transactions.

SOURCE Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Related Links

https://www.misoenergy.org

