Robert Simonds' STXdigital Announces Facebook Anthology Variety Series, 'Pop Now'

"'Pop Now' was conceived because audiences are consuming late-night programming in an entirely new way, especially on their mobile devices," said Jason Goldberg, STX's Chief Creative Officer, Unscripted & Alternative Programming. "We're reinventing the talk show model with a deconstructed architecture, built to serve specific audiences looking to engage with celebrities across the Facebook community."

Created with the socially engaged viewer in mind, each segment will be produced in multiple formats to utilize the array of viewing options across Facebook's channels, including FB Live, Newsfeed, Instagram, and 360 Video, allowing audiences to enjoy premium, original content that was designed specifically for the platform they want to watch it on.

"Facebook and its Creative Shop team have been instrumental in helping us determine the best way to bring a premium content experience to their millions of entertainment and pop culture enthusiasts," said Rich Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of STXdigital. "Pop Now" is designed to take the traditional late-night formula of the sit-down celebrity interview, and make it unique to the Facebook experience by providing a vehicle for stars to reach the growing audiences that have migrated away from linear viewing to a more mobile, interactive and social environment."

"Pop Now," will be brought to advertisers via the Anthology program, a branded content program designed to re-invent the way brands connect with culture and communities. It will premiere its first 12-episode season later this year.

About STXdigital

STXdigital is a division of STX Entertainment, a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products andservices; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family);and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-simonds-stxdigital-announces-facebook-anthology-variety-series-pop-now-300641495.html

SOURCE STXdigital

Related Links

http://www.stxentertainment.com

