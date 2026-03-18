Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Expands Sleep Testing Capacity by 290% After Implementing Wesper Dropship Model

Backlog Eliminated, Turnaround Time Reduced to One Week or Less, and New Clinical Capabilities Unlocked

SOMERSET, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesper announces Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Somerset has expanded monthly sleep testing capacity by 290% following the adoption of Wesper's direct-to-patient, dropship home sleep testing model, according to a newly released whitepaper detailing the operational transformation.

The Wesper Home Sleep Apnea Test (HSAT) being paired to a phone Wesper’s full-body insights start here. With easy-to-place patches and wrist-worn pulse oximeter, Wesper captures airflow, body position, and oxygen levels to deliver unmatched accuracy in home sleep testing.

Prior to implementation, RWJUH Somerset faced growing demand for sleep apnea testing but was constrained by infrastructure. With only eight home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) devices in circulation, patients were required to pick up, return, and wait for devices to be reset before redeployment. This physical limitation created a hard ceiling of approximately 30 patients per month and contributed to a waiting list that stretched close to two months.

"If one or two devices were delayed, effective capacity dropped immediately,"Samer Gerges of RWJUH Somerset. "The device, not the clinician, was dictating throughput."

After transitioning to Wesper's dropship model, devices were shipped directly to patients, eliminating in-office pickup logistics and reducing the operational burden on staff. Within the first month of implementation, RWJUH Somerset increased monthly patient volume by 290%, eliminated its backlog, and reduced effective turnaround time from approximately two months to one week or less.

"It was a huge difference when we first switched over," said Samer Gerges of RWJUH Somerset. "Wesper moves fast and takes feedback seriously. When we say something, Wesper listens and implements quickly."

Beyond operational gains, the shift unlocked new clinical capabilities. With device scarcity removed as the primary constraint, RWJUH Somerset can now routinely conduct multi-night diagnostic studies and perform at-home CPAP titration—capabilities that were previously impractical within the prior model. The dropship approach also expanded geographic access, enabling patients living two or more hours away to complete testing without traveling solely to retrieve or return equipment.

Importantly, these improvements were achieved without increasing physical infrastructure or adding headcount. Technicians now spend less time managing device logistics and more time focused on clinical review and patient care.

What began as a workflow optimization became a structural transformation - shifting the sleep program from a capacity-constrained service to a scalable model aligned with referral demand and patient access.

The full whitepaper, How Wesper Revolutionized Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, is available for download at https://link.wesper.co/RWJUH.

About Wesper

Wesper is an FDA-cleared at-home sleep testing platform designed to deliver clinically robust sleep data while simplifying logistics through a direct-to-patient model.

SOURCE Wesper