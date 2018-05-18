Robin8 Partners with Kantar Media CIC to Use Blockchain Technology to Disrupt China Influencer Marketing

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin8, Inc. (www.robin8.com), China's leading social media influencer search engine has announced strategic partnership with Kantar Media CIC (KMCIC), China's leading social intelligence consultant firm on KOL profiling to bring a revolutionary change to China's influencer market.

As part of the partnership, KMCIC will leverage Robin8's enterprise blockchain solution to evaluate KOL's performance, thus enabling better evaluation of China's KOL market and bringing transparency to advertisers.

Blockchain as the answer to influencer's industry pain points

China's influencer marketing industry has been grappling with many pain points. One of the most prominent is fake data. In Tencent's September, 2016 crackdown on fake data, many WeChat subscription accounts that previously garnered over 10,000 views saw their views diminished by as much as 90%.

"Advertisers spend so much money on the KOLs but very often because of the fake data, the cost of per actual click is extremely high." said Miranda Tan, founder and CEO of Robin8.

Another pain point, according to Miranda, is that people have no control of their own data. "Social media users are the owner of all the data but we don't get a penny from the tech giants including Google and Facebook who profit from our data."

Founded in 2015, Robin8 established China's leading influencer search engine powered by its proprietary AI, big data and NLP technology. It is always trying to lead the influencer marketing industry through innovation. Starting from January, 2018, Robin8 has been working to explore the application of blockchain technology to tackle the pain points of the market.

In April, Robin8 launched its Robin8 Profile Management EcoSystem that allows people to put their profile data on the blockchain, giving them better control of their profile and also helps brands to ensure the veracity of the data.

Strategic partnership to start a revolution

As a market pioneer in social listening and KOL study for more than 15 years, KMCIC is consistently looking for innovative solutions to assist marketers' day-to-day decision making.

"KOL profiling and the evaluation of the KOL's performance are still two big challenges for the industry", said Coolio Yang, CEO of KMCIC. "We believe Robin8's blockchain solution will bring a revolution to China's influencer marketing industry."

KMCIC will leverage Robin8's blockchain solution to evaluate the real performance of KOLs and then share with market. KOLs's performance will be evaluated based on the actual user opt-in. And the advertisers can trust the veracity of the data they see.

KMCIC 's newly launched Cooperator XI product will be powered by Robin8 on its KOL function. This blockchain-based solution will be imbedded to Cooperator XI – the automated social insight, performance tracking and marketing tool. KOLs will claim their profile on blockchain and their activities will be recorded and stored on the blockchain.

About Robin8

Robin8 is the leading influencer search engine and marketplace in China that uses people as media. It was founded to empower influencers to monetize their social media profiles and data, and allow brands to more effectively search, rank and match based on their needs.

Robin8's Profile Management EcoSystem (PMES) seeks to disrupt the global digital advertising industry by adding blockchain to decentralize identity and return profile data back in the hands of the owner. Robin8's value proposition is its trusted profile and proof of identity.

Robin8's core technology is its proprietary NLP engine and PMES solution that allows Robin8 to profile, rank and match millions of people down to a science based on their social media data and allow any application to add their social data to the blockchain.

The platform is powered by big data and machine learning and has profiled over 30 million influencers in China. To learn more, please visit www.robin8.com.

