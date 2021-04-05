Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio
Apr 05, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The robotic injection molding machine market is expected to grow by $ 293.53 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The technological innovations in injection molding robots is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high initial cost will hamper the market growth.
More details: Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for robotic injection molding machine in APAC. The growing interest in robotic systems is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the robotic injection molding machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
- Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The sheet metal processing equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:
Receive FREE sample report in minutes
- Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The marine vessel energy efficiency market size has the potential to grow by USD 163.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. To get extensive research insights:
Receive FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Arburg GmbH
- ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH
- FANUC Corp.
- HAHN Group GmbH
- KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH
- KUKA AG
- SEPRO ROBOTIQUE SAS
- Staubli International AG
- YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E and T - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Arburg GmbH
- ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH
- FANUC Corp.
- HAHN Group GmbH
- KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH
- KUKA AG
- SEPRO ROBOTIQUE SAS
- Staubli International AG
- YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70339
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article