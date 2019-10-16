Robust Sustainability Strategies Enable Oil and Gas Companies to Address Environmental and Climate Change Risks and Provide a Competitive Advantage

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability Trends Impacting Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service discusses a number of key trends that oil and gas companies are involved with to promote sustainability and preserve the environment. In addition, it also discusses the possible future scenarios of oil and gas companies in the sustainability area.

The oil and gas industry has seen by many as a major source of pollution in the world. Chemicals such as carbon dioxide and methane have been released to the atmosphere. The cumulative volume of both gasses, along with other harmful substances are massive. Decades of harmful emission has led to serious consequence, particularly on the deteriorating atmosphere's health which is referred to as global warming.

This event, if not carefully managed, can lead to irreversible states such as long droughts and shrinking sea ices. The seriousness of global warming has prompted world leaders to take drastic measures in order to prevent catastrophic consequences from taking place. United Nations Member states have launched Sustainability Development Goals consist of 17 key areas. As part of moral duty, companies in oil and gas industries are expected to fulfill Sustainability Development Goals agreed by the United Nations Member states.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Process and Methodology

Key Findings

Key Trends

Employees Welfare

Improvement in Quality of Lives for Employees Drives Social Sustainability Efforts

Operational Efficiency Improvement

Efficiency Enhancement to Ensure Sustainable Operation

Case Studies

Water Efficiency Improvement

Water Efficiency Improvement is Critical in Sustainability Plan

Fracking Wastewater can be Used for Irrigation

Water Filtration by Using Mobile Treatment Units

Addressing Social Issues

Multiple Efforts Addressing Social Issues

Advanced Fuel Eliminates Abuse Concern

Infectious Disease Prevented Through Health Program

Technological Advancements

Advancement in Technology Enables Sustainable Operation

Technological Advancement Reduces Gas Emission

Improved Water Efficiency Reduces Fracking's Water Consumption

Improved Biodiversity

Efforts to Reduce Biodiversity Impacts from Upstream Activities

Communities' Involvement Enables Sustainable Operation

Forestation Activities Improved Through Multiple Efforts

Current Initiatives by Companies

High-Efficiency Turbocompressor Reduces Energy Consumption

Building Refurbishment Reduces Energy Usage

Implementation of Sensors on Valves to Enhance Efficiency

Research Activities Develop New Solutions

Challenges and Opportunities

Development Costs Prevent Adoption of Sustainability Strategies

Implementation of Sustainability Strategies Earns Recognition by Communities

Key Sustainability Development Goals Addressed by the Oil and Gas Industry

Advanced Technologies Address Climate Change Issues

Ecosystem Included in Planning Tackles Biodiversity Concerns

Future Scenario

Increased Collaboration Between Companies and Vendor

Key Contacts

Key Industry Influencers

