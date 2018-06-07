Roche to showcase new solutions to consolidate automated molecular testing, microbiology topics from industry experts at ASM Microbe 2018

For its fully automated, high-throughput cobas 6800 and 8800 systems, Roche is introducing its recently FDA-cleared CT/NG test, which now allows laboratories to consolidate STI testing with Roche's viral load test menu—including HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and cytomegalovirus (CMV)—as moderate-complexity tests, significantly reducing operating time and labor. Roche also has TV/MG (Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium), HPV and HIV1/HIV2 qualitative assays in development for the same platforms (not available for sale in the U.S.).

Also being introduced for the cobas 6800/8800 platforms is the cobas omni Utility Channel, which enables labs to consolidate their own lab-developed tests with IVD tests on the same system. This feature can help labs to minimize errors and free up skilled staff by fully automating the manual steps for routine LDTs, improving testing efficiency without sacrificing test quality.

Roche is also highlighting the addition of its recently cleared cobas Factor II and Factor V test to the menu for its automated cobas 4800 system. The test enables laboratories to simultaneously assess Factor II and Factor V gene mutations from a single patient sample, which can reduce hands-on time when testing patients for inherited thrombophilia. The addition to the menu allows labs to consolidate genomics, oncology and microbiology testing onto a single platform.

In addition, Roche will be featuring a rotating series of 30-minute presentations by microbiology experts on key topics in the Micro Insights Theater in its booth (#2005) between 11 am and 3 pm each day. Topics include C. difficile testing, MRSA screening, the role of mycoplasma genitalium in sexual health management, healthcare IT, automating LDTs, molecular HSV testing and more.

Roche is presenting additional educational opportunities in conjunction with ASM's Industry and Science events:

Industry and Science Workshop (B312 Convention Center)

The Evolution of Influenza Infection and Diagnostics: Detection by PCR - Are We Finally There?

Glen T. Hansen, PhD, FCCM, D(ABMM)

Director Clinical Microbiology & Molecular Diagnostics, Hennepin County Medical Center

Thursday, June 7 12:00 - 12:45PM



Industry and Science Showcases (Theater B)

Improving diagnostic stewardship for C. difficile: Importance of clinician and laboratory partnership

Allison R. McMullen, PhD, D(ABMM)

Assistant Professor of Pathology, Medical Director of Microbiology, Augusta University - Medical College of Georgia

Friday, June 8 12:00 - 12:45PM

Detecting CRE to support infection control and antimicrobial stewardship initiatives

Patricia J. Simner, PhD, D(ABMM)

Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Bacteriology and Parasitology, Division of Medical Microbiology, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Saturday, June 9 12:00 - 12:45PM

More information about the educational opportunities and Micro Insights Theater presentations, as well as the products featured in the Roche booth, is available at asm2018.roche.com.

