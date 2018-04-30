Rock Gap Engineering Conducts BIA Schools Energy Audit

This project reflects Rock Gap's continued growth within the energy industry and further demonstrates Rock Gap's capability in the energy sector. As a leader in the industry, Rock Gap is the only Native American Energy company approved by the Department of Energy (DoE) to perform energy audits as well as solar and biomass renewable energy projects. Rock Gap is heavily involved across the country, performing work for the Potawatomi Tribe in Carter, Wisconsin for the purpose of constructing a biomass fueled electrical power generating station and a one megawatt commercial solar array for the Hualapai Tribe in Northern Arizona. For more information about Rock Gap's energy services, visit RockGap.com

