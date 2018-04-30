Rock Gap Engineering Conducts BIA Schools Energy Audit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Gap Energy Services has begun the first phase of assessment by evaluating the energy consumption at five Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) schools. Rock Gap Energy Services was chosen to perform a current total energy use assessment on each facility and propose recommendations for ways to reduce energy use in the future. Energy used by the facilities will be evaluated and prioritized based upon capital investment and the value of the improvement from both an environmental and monetary requirement.
This project reflects Rock Gap's continued growth within the energy industry and further demonstrates Rock Gap's capability in the energy sector. As a leader in the industry, Rock Gap is the only Native American Energy company approved by the Department of Energy (DoE) to perform energy audits as well as solar and biomass renewable energy projects. Rock Gap is heavily involved across the country, performing work for the Potawatomi Tribe in Carter, Wisconsin for the purpose of constructing a biomass fueled electrical power generating station and a one megawatt commercial solar array for the Hualapai Tribe in Northern Arizona. For more information about Rock Gap's energy services, visit RockGap.com
CONTACT: Juperi Johnson, 505-604-1594, juperij@rockgap.com
SOURCE Rock Gap Engineering
