Rock Reggae & Relief Returns for a Seventh Year and Expands to Stage AE on the North Shore With an All-Star Line-Up on August 10, 2024

The Piatt Family Foundation's Rock Reggae & Relief Festival will Raise Money for Pittsburgh Scholar House

Rock Reggae & Relief will feature the Dirty Heads, The Movement, The Elovaters, Third World, Roots of Creation, Fubar (Pittsburgh), and DJ TJ Harris (Pittsburgh)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh's homegrown music festival of good vibes, good music, and good will is returning for its seventh year. Rock Reggae & Relief (RRR) is back on August 10, 2024 and is expanding to Pittsburgh's North Shore– landing at Stage AE. This year, the Piatt Family Foundation's annual benefit concert will raise money for Pittsburgh Scholar House– a social impact organization disrupting the cycle of poverty for single parents and their children. Tickets are on sale now at rockreggaerelief.com .

This year's RRR will feature major national musical acts as well as beloved locals, bringing together the genres of reggae, rock, funk, and ska for a one-day all-ages show. The line-up includes the Dirty Heads, The Movement, The Elovaters, Third World, Roots of Creation, and Fubar (Pittsburgh). Pittsburgh's own DJ TJ Harris will be spinning in between sets to keep the party going.

In its seven years, RRR has raised over $175,000 for non-profits organizations that serve neighbors in need. This year the selected organization is Pittsburgh Scholar House and the money raised will support up to 20 single parents in the Wayfinders Scholars Fund. The Fund supports parents in earning their degree while also providing comprehensive support services like affordable housing, childcare, and much more.

"Pittsburgh Scholar House is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for single-parent students and their children. This improvement stems not only from their academic achievements but also from the unwavering support of our broader community. We are immensely grateful to the Piatt Family Foundation for their partnership in raising funds for the Wayfinders Scholarship Fund at Rock Reggae & Relief and for their ongoing commitment to our neighborhoods," says Dr. Diamonte Walker, CEO of Pittsburgh Scholar House.

The festival, which was previously held on Forbes Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, has expanded to the North Shore. "Our commitment to downtown is as strong as ever but the festival outgrew our block of Forbes Avenue. As we continue to focus on great entertainment for our region and having fun while supporting the important work of our local nonprofit partners, the North Shore is a perfect opportunity for RRR to grow and contribute to the northside community because it really is a destination for music and culture. We're excited to highlight all of it– with RRR kicking off with events and pop-ups downtown throughout the summer and with the festival on August 10th at Stage AE on the North Shore," says Lucas Piatt, Chairman of the Piatt Family Foundation and founder of RRR.

Rock Reggae & Relief will host two exclusive Local Roots Summer Reggae Pop-Up Series events in preparation for RRR. The Local Roots Summer Reggae Pop-Up shows will include two legendary local performances featuring Ras Prophet on Friday, June 7 at 6:00 PM and The Flow Band on Friday, July 12 at 6:00 PM at Revel, located downtown on Forbes Avenue.

The pop-up events will feature dancehall vibes, specialty craft cocktails, island-inspired cuisine, and rum tastings. A special RRR kick-off party, featuring a free show of two unplugged sets by Roots of Creation, including their legendary Grateful Dub set, will take place on August 9, 2024 at Revel. Doors will open at 7 PM and the show will begin at 8 PM. Admission to all three downtown events is free. Guests are advised to reserve their free tickets to access the event via Eventbrite.

Rock, Reggae & Relief is generously sponsored by Highlander Waterproofing, PNC, Pitt Ohio, ALCO Parking, St. Moritz Group, Goddard School, Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, Mascaro Construction, Grossman Yanak & Ford, St. Clair Health, and more.

RRR is an all-ages show. Tickets are on sale now and additional information is available at rockreggaerelief.com .

Sponsorships are still available by contacting [email protected].

Media passes and interviews with artists are available for registered media.

About the Piatt Family Foundation

Pittsburgh is a community that thrives on connection and coming together in times of need, so the Piatt Family Foundation curates fundraising events and benefit festivals to bring people together to raise money for organizations and initiatives that create opportunities and positive impacts for our neighbors that need it most.

About Rock Reggae & Relief

Rock Reggae & Relief is a benefit music festival that brings reggae tunes, unity, and feel-good vibes to the Pittsburgh community while offering a helping hand to our neighbors in need.

