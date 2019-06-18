Rockweave Music & Arts Festival Announces 2019 Lineup

LAGRANGE, Ga., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockweave Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce the lineup for the two-day event featuring 21 nationally touring artists performing on four stages. The festival will take place in Historic Downtown LaGrange, Georgia, on October 4-5, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00AM EST, exclusively at rockweave.com .