Rockweave Music & Arts Festival Announces 2019 Lineup
Jun 18, 2019, 11:25 ET
LAGRANGE, Ga., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockweave Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce the lineup for the two-day event featuring 21 nationally touring artists performing on four stages. The festival will take place in Historic Downtown LaGrange, Georgia, on October 4-5, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00AM EST, exclusively at rockweave.com.
Presented by the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority, the lineup includes a diverse group of artists including: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Moon Taxi, Dawes, Greensky Bluegrass, Johnnyswim, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Original Wailers, Durand Jones & the Indications, Susto, The Suffers, Bishop Gunn, Cedric Burnside, Lucie Silvas, Birdtalker, Nightly, Sunny War, Sailing to Denver, The Wandering Hearts, Front Porch Collective, and Jacob Johnson.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday with weekend GA starting at $69 + fees. VIP Weekend passes will be available for $199 + fees.
Contact: Rob Goldstein, info@rockweave.com
SOURCE Rockweave Music & Arts Festival
