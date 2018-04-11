Roger Zakheim Joins the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

"Roger is a thoughtful leader and is well steeped in the issues and the workings of government," said Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., chairman of the board of trustees for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "We are delighted to have him take on this important role."

Zakheim has been charged with developing programming, substantive, issue-driven forums, exhibits, and education outreach that mirror the foundation's activities at the Reagan Library in California and that serve to complete President Reagan's unfinished business. His initial efforts will build on the foundation's success in hosting the premiere annual conference of defense leaders who gather under Reagan's banner of "Peace Through Strength" at the Reagan National Defense Forum each year. Adding to that achievement, the Reagan Institute will be hosting its first-ever national education conference – The Reagan Institute Summit on Education (RISE) – on April 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

"We believe that our nation's capital could use a legitimate convener of true civil discourse on critical issues of the day, some that President Reagan cared deeply about," said John Heubusch, the Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute's Executive Director. "We hope to gather influential voices from across the political spectrum in the search of solutions to some tough problems and in President Reagan's name. Roger has the skills to make that happen and will be a tremendous asset to our foundation's work."

"I am deeply honored to be associated with the legacy of one of America's greatest and most beloved Presidents and grateful for the opportunity to help bring the Reagan Institute's mission to Washington, DC," said Roger Zakheim. "I look forward to working with the Trustees and Leadership of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute to ensure the Reagan Presidency continues to inform and inspire the politics and policies of our country."

Prior to his appointment at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Mr. Zakheim practiced law at Covington & Burling LLP in the firm's Public Policy and Government Affairs practice group, where he served as co-chair. Before joining the firm, he was General Counsel and Deputy Staff Director of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. In this role, Mr. Zakheim managed the passage of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA is the annual defense policy bill which authorizes the Defense Department's $600 billion budget. Mr. Zakheim is currently a Congressionally appointed Commissioner on the Commission on the National Defense Strategy of the United States.



Mr. Zakheim's previous experience includes serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, where he managed the department's policies and programs related to the Iraq and Afghanistan coalition affairs.

Mr. Zakheim frequently speaks and writes on national security and defense issues. His views have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Politico, National Public Radio, Fox News, CNN, BBC, The Weekly Standard, National Review, among other media outlets.

