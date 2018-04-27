Rogge Dunn Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas for 2018

Well-known for his legal representation in high-profile matters, Mr. Dunn has litigated claims on behalf of a number of high net worth individuals and Fortune 500 executives, as well as professional athletes, coaches, judges and corporate general counsel. While several of these cases have garnered national and international attention, Mr. Dunn has successfully resolved numerous other matters on a confidential basis.

Mr. Dunn holds the rare distinction of being certified in both Civil Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has been repeatedly honored among the state's top litigators by his peers and a wide range of legal publications.

This marks the ninth time that Mr. Dunn has been named to the D Magazine list of Best Lawyers in Dallas.

Mr. Dunn earned his law degree with honors from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was a member of the Law Review and the school's Board of Advocates. He received his undergraduate degree with honors from Southern Methodist University. He serves on the Advisory Board of SMU's Cox School of Business, is a member of the SMU Digital Accelerator Advisory Board and is an adjunct professor of the school's E-MBA program.

In November the firm will be moving into new space at Ross Tower in downtown Dallas.

The attorneys of Rogge Dunn Group, PC, have built a well-deserved reputation for aggressive litigation, outstanding results and attentive client service. Led by founding partner Rogge Dunn, the firm is well-known for successfully trying high-profile business and employment disputes. This trial experience supports innovative strategies to identify meaningful solutions, complete effective settlements and minimize litigation risks for corporate and individual clients. Based in Dallas, the firm tries cases in state and federal courts in Texas and throughout the United States. Learn more about the firm at www.roggedunngroup.com.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogge-dunn-named-to-d-magazines-best-lawyers-in-dallas-for-2018-300638038.html

SOURCE Rogge Dunn Group

Related Links

http://www.roggedunngroup.com

