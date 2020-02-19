ROIDMI debuts new Cordless Vacuum Model at the 2020 VDTA Convention

ROIDMI, as the only Chinese Brand invited to the VDTA international trade show for cleaning appliances, has represented the high-end cordless vacuum cleaner market in China brining something new and different to the show.

ROIDMI showed the audiences their full product range of cordless vacuum cleaners through product showcase and interactive experience. The outstanding design and excellent performance of ROIDMI products, especially the most popular product "X20" - the X20t-generation cordless vacuum cleaner, which helped draw attention and attendees to the booth.

As one of the core products by ROIDMI, the spotlight was on the X20, the innovative implementation of a dual vacuum and mop system (suck, sweep, drag, all in one) into a bagless upright stick cordless vacuum cleaner, that doubles the cleaning simplicity and delivers stronger suction for a longer time. This pioneering design has begun to lead the trend in the upright cordless vacuum cleaner industry. With its powerful suction, easy smart operation, and unique stylish design of appearance, ROIDMI X20 cordless vacuum cleaner has become so popular and is highly recognized by numerous national and global consumers.

ROIDMI has demonstrated the most advanced quality and high-end experience of cordless vacuum cleaners from China to the Globe. RODMI focuses on the development of simple but innovative technology in high-end cordless vacuum cleaners and is committed to creating the best cleaning experience. The debut of the latest model in the US is once again another disruptive innovation to create a new peak in the powerful performance and excellent cleaning experience of cordless vacuum cleaners. With independent innovation and scientific R&D, ROIDMI has already entered the mainstream markets of over 60 countries and served millions of families around the world.

Established in China and focusing on global expansion, ROIDMI's first appearance at the VDTA International Cleaning Appliance Convention revealed the strength of the brand. This event provided an opportunity for the comprehensive brand strategy for ROIDMI's globalization.

