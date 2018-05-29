Rollick Outdoor Joins State Farm's New Community Offers Program

Rollick's network of Certified Dealers is committed to providing the best purchase experience to State Farm customers, employees and agents. State Farm and its agents expect to benefit from the program by helping finance and insure their customers' product purchases at Rollick Certified Dealers. The company offers coverage for powersports, RV and boat loans and insurance nationwide.

"State Farm is the largest insurer in the country and we are excited to be a chosen partner of this powerful, new initiative," said Bernie Brenner, Rollick's CEO. "Through Community Offers, State Farm customers can connect with local, certified dealers within our platform. We understand the value of affinity group selling and our retailers join Rollick to deliver a higher level of savings and service with a personalized member experience."

The Rollick Certified Dealer network now stretches across 23 states as the company continues to expand its coverage nationwide. In addition to State Farm, dealers can reach members of the military, veterans, first responders, employees of top U.S. companies and members of other leading organization. Any powersports, RV or marine dealers interested in joining the network can find more information at www.rollick.io/certified-dealer-network.

One dealer group that is particularly excited by the State Farm Community Offers program is World of Powersports with locations in Decatur, IL, Peoria, IL and Springfield, IL. Recognized as one of the top retailers of powersports vehicles, parts, accessories and apparel in the region, the company serves many State Farm customers and employees given its stores' proximity to State Farm's headquarters in Bloomington, IL.

"We've always wanted to establish a greater connection to customers that live near our stores," said Rick Cox, General Manager of World of Powersports. "State Farm is a great example of the type of company we need to align with. State Farm policy holders are buying Powersports vehicles while reviewing their insurance and finance options. We are now able to integrate those products into the buying experience for their customers."

About Rollick Outdoor

Rollick provides a marketing platform to help retailers and manufacturers provide an individualized, online and in-store experience for the powersports, RV and marine industries. Retailers and Manufacturers connect with members of Rollick's Affinity Network through the platform to create a more trusting and loyal connection when buying at Rollick's network of retailers. To learn more, visit www.rollick.io.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollick-outdoor-joins-state-farms-new-community-offers-program-300655912.html

SOURCE Rollick Outdoor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rollick.io

